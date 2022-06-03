Ormat Technologies : Immediate Report

Filer: Ormat Technologies, Inc. Document Type: 8-K Sequence: 1 Project Type: 8-K Document Version: 4 Created By: Elizabeth Lapradd Description: Form 8-K date of report 06-02-22 Project ID: 82041 Created At: 6/3/2022 6:07:33 PM EDT Ormat Technologies, Inc. Project Type: 8-K EDGAR Submission Proof Created At: 6/3/2022 6:07:33 PM EDT Submission Information Submission Type 8-K Return Copy? off Contact Name RDG Filings Contact Phone 1-415-643-6080 Exchange(s) NONE Confirmation of Paper Copy? off Filer CIK 0001296445 Filer CCC ******** Emerging Growth Company False ex Transition Period False Reporting Period 6/2/2022 Item List 5.02 5.07 7.01 9.01 Fiscal Year 12/31 Documents 8-K FORM 8-K EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 GRAPHIC ormat01.jpg iXBRL Cover Tags Tag Axis Member Content dei:AmendmentFlag false dei:EntityCentralIndexKey 0001296445 dei:DocumentType 8-K dei:DocumentPeriodEndDate June 2, 2022 dei:EntityRegistrantName Ormat Technologies, Inc. dei:EntityIncorporationStateCountryCode Delaware dei:EntityFileNumber 001-32347 dei:EntityTaxIdentificationNumber 88-0326081 dei:EntityAddressAddressLine1 6140 Plumas Street dei:EntityAddressCityOrTown Reno dei:EntityAddressStateOrProvince Nevada dei:EntityAddressPostalZipCode 89519-6075 dei:CityAreaCode 775 dei:LocalPhoneNumber 356-9029 dei:WrittenCommunications ☐ dei:SolicitingMaterial ☐ dei:PreCommencementTenderOffer ☐ dei:PreCommencementIssuerTenderOffer ☐ dei:Security12bTitle Common Stock dei:TradingSymbol ORA dei:SecurityExchangeName New York Stock Exchange dei:EntityEmergingGrowthCompany ☐

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 2, 2022 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-32347 No. 88-0326081 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 6140 Plumas Street, Reno, Nevada 89519-6075 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (775) 356-9029 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Filer: Ormat Technologies, Inc. Document Type: 8-K Sequence: 2 Project Type: 8-K Document Version: 4 Created By: Elizabeth Lapradd Description: Form 8-K date of report 06-02-22 Project ID: 82041 Created At: 6/3/2022 6:07:33 PM EDT Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. The Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") previously adopted, subject to stockholder approval, the Ormat Technologies Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan (the "A&R 2018 ICP"), which increased the number of shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized for issuance under the plan, adjusted the fungible share ratio and implemented a required one-year minimum vesting period for new awards granted under the A&R 2018 ICP (subject to limited exceptions). The Company's stockholders approved the A&R 2018 ICP at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 2, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). The A&R 2018 ICP became effective as of the date of such stockholder approval. The material features of the A&R 2018 ICP are described in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the Annual Meeting filed on April 18, 2022 (the "2022 Proxy Statement") in the section titled "Proposal 4 - Approval of the Amended and Restated 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan," which is incorporated herein by reference. Such description is qualified entirely by reference to the A&R 2018 ICP, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference. Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. The Company held the Annual Meeting on June 2, 2022, at which stockholders voted on the following four proposals. For more information on the four proposals submitted to stockholders, see the 2022 Proxy Statement. The results of the votes were as follows: Proposal 1 - Election of directors The stockholders elected the following nine individuals to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to serve as directors until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes Isaac Angel 48,412,486 1,158,439 7,833 672,798 Karin Corfee 49,531,317 41,401 6,040 672,798 David Granot 44,073,921 5,496,638 8,199 672,798 Michal Marom 45,643,426 3,926,205 9,127 672,798 Mike Nikkel 48,958,933 611,602 8,223 672,798 Dafna Sharir 47,707,926 1,863,700 7,132 672,798 Stanley B. Stern 43,388,905 5,735,839 454,014 672,798 Hidetake Takahashi 46,690,614 2,880,718 7,426 672,798 Byron G. Wong 49,129,407 441,274 8,077 672,798 Proposal 2 - Ratification of appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman for 2022 The stockholders ratified the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 48,621,755 1,330,911 298,890 Proposal 3 - Approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers in a non-binding, advisory vote The stockholders approved, in a non-binding, advisory vote, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 41,597,252 7,476,101 505,405 672,798

Filer: Ormat Technologies, Inc. Document Type: 8-K Sequence: 3 Project Type: 8-K Document Version: 4 Created By: Elizabeth Lapradd Description: Form 8-K date of report 06-02-22 Project ID: 82041 Created At: 6/3/2022 6:07:33 PM EDT Proposal 4 - Approval of the amendment and restatement of the Ormat Technologies, Inc. 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan The stockholders approved the amendment and restatement of the Ormat Technologies, Inc. 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan. Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 44,481,933 4,600,101 496,723 672,798 Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. Following the Annual Meeting, on June 3, 2022, the Company issued a press release, furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference, announcing the election of Mses. Corfee and Marom, who joined the Board concurrent with their election. The information furnished pursuant to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. ( d ) Exhibits. Exhibit Description of Document 10.1 Ormat Technologies, Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan. 99.1 Press Release Dated June 3, 2022 Announcing Election of New Directors. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).