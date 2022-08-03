Ormat Technologies : Immediate Report

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL
RESULTS
STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO ADDITIONS AND CAPACITY EXPANSIONS, TOGETHER WITH IMPROVED OPERATIONS DRIVE SIGNIFICANT OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH
HIGHLIGHTS
TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER INCREASED BY 15.1% YEAR OVER YEAR LED BY ELECTRICITY SEGMENT
OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 34.9% YEAR OVER YEAR
ADJUSTED EBITDA GREW 19.1% YEAR OVER YEAR
RENO, Nev. August 4, 2022, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Change
H1 2022
H1 2021
Change
(%)
(%)
GAAP Measures
Revenues ($ millions)
Electricity
151.2
133.9
12.9
%
313.7
278.9
12.5
%
Product
10.4
7.4
40.2
%
25.0
16.1
55.9
%
Energy Storage
7.5
5.6
33.1
%
14.1
18.3
(23.4) %
Total Revenues
169.1
146.9
15.1
%
352.8
313.3
12.6
%
Gross margin (%)
Electricity
36.8
%
37.4
%
39.4
%
41.3
%
Product
0.2
%
20.1
%
4.2
%
12.8
%
Energy Storage
25.3
%
6.4 %
19.8
%
45.2
%
Gross margin (%)
34.1
%
35.4
%
36.1
%
40.1
%
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Change
H1 2022
H1 2021
Change
(%)
(%)
Operating income ($ millions)
Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
Diluted EPS ($)
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
38.6
28.6
34.9 %
83.7
78.5
6.6 %
11.3
13.0
(13.6)%
29.7
28.3
5.0
%
0.20
0.23
(13.0)%
0.53
0.50
6.0%
12.2
13.0
(6.7)%
32.0
37.1
(13.7)%
Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)
0.22
0.23
(6.4)%
0.57
0.66
(14.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions)
100.7
84.5
19.1 %
208.5
183.8
13.5 %
"Ormat's second quarter financial performance demonstrated healthy top-line and Adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by strong performance from our Electricity segment as well as our Energy Storage Segment," said Doron Blachar, Ormat's Chief Executive Officer. "Our robust top-line and solid margin capture are driving significant expansion to both Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Income. Our bottom line was negatively impacted by a $2.9 million after-tax loss related to foreign currency hedging that reduced our earnings per share by approximately 5 cents. The strong performance of our Electricity and Energy Storage segments is expected to continue in the second half of the year, benefiting from the ramp up in the operation of new five different projects with a total capacity of 73MW added since the end of the first quarter."
"We are encouraged by our robust pipeline and our ability to benefit from the attractive energy rates and structure of the three portfolio PPAs we signed in Nevada and California for up to 285MW. These agreements demonstrate the increased demand for geothermal energy, while securing most of our PPA renewals and the capacity we plan to add in the next few years in the U.S. We remain confident with our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023 and to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022." Blachar added,
FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 13.6% and 13.0%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to a $4.0 million pre-tax loss ($2.9 million after tax) from currency-related headwinds attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar, and $1.1 million pre-tax ($0.8 million after tax) of other expenses related to debt extinguishment costs.
Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively, versus the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $100.7 million, an increase of 19.1% compared to $84.5 million in 2021, supported by growth in the Electricity segment and lower G&A costs mainly as a result of the reduction in legal costs.
1
Electricity segment revenues increased 12.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, driven by focused execution against our strategic plan, supported by the addition of the Terra-Gen assets to our portfolio, the expansion of the Tungsten 2 power plant, and the realization of higher prices and generation at Puna, partially offset by the partial operation of the Heber 1 power plant and Dixie Valley's accelerated maintenance work.
Product segment revenues increased 40.2% to $10.4 million, and cost of revenues increased 75%. In the second quarter, we recognized revenues for contracts that were signed in 2021 and negatively impacted by higher raw materials costs in 2022.
Product segment backlog grew this quarter by 20.1% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Backlog stands at $54.9 million as of August 03, 2022, and we were able to sign contracts awarded earlier in the quarter totaling approximately $20 million.
Energy storage segment revenues increased 33.1% to $7.5 million, primarily due to a $2.4 million increase in revenues attributed to the PJM assets related to an increase in commodity prices.
IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY:
Signed two large PPAs with NV Energy for up to 160 MW of Geothermal capacity.
Executed a PPA with CC Power for up to 125 MW of Geothermal capacity.
Commenced commercial operation of several projects including the CD4 and Tungsten 2 geothermal power plants, Wister and Steamboat solar plants, and Tierra Buena BESS, adding 73MW since the end of the first quarter
Strengthened its financial flexibility with the offering of $431.3 million in green convertible senior notes due in 2027 at an attractive coupon rate of 2.5%. The proceeds were mainly used to refinance higher-cost debt and the remainder will be used to support our renewable energy growth.
Buy back of approximately 260K shares at an attractive price
Prepaid $221.9 million of more expensive senior unsecured bond series 3.
Improved the diversity of its board of directors, adding two new highly skilled female members
2022 GUIDANCE
Total revenues of between $710 million and $735 million.
Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $640 million.
Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $60 million.
Energy Storage revenues of between $30 million and $35 million.
Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $450 million, including $15.0 million for business interruption insurance proceeds, of which 5.2 million were recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $38 million.
The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-
looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.
DIVIDEND
On August 3, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2022. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available as a live, listen-only webcast at investor.ormat.com. During the webcast, management will refer to slides that will be posted on the website. The slides and accompanying webcast can be accessed through the News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Ormat's website. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 120 minutes after the conclusion of the live call and will be archived for 12 months.
Investors may access the call by dialing:
Canadian participant dial in (toll free):
1-833-950-0062
United States participant international dial-in:
1-844-200-6205
All other locations:
+1-929-526-1599
Access code:
044204
Conference replay
US Toll Free:
1-866-813-9403
Canada:
1-226-828-7578
International Toll:
+44-204-525-0658
Replay Access Code:
113274
ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES
With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,168 MW with a 1,080 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.
ORMAT'S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined
in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", or "contemplate" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2022, and in Ormat's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K that are filed from time to time with the SEC.
These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ormat Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 21:55:44 UTC.