Ormat Technologies : Immediate Report

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $100.7 million, an increase of 19.1% compared to $84.5 million in 2021, supported by growth in the Electricity segment and lower G&A costs mainly as a result of the reduction in legal costs.

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively, versus the prior year period.

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 13.6% and 13.0%, respectively, versus the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to a $4.0 million

"We are encouraged by our robust pipeline and our ability to benefit from the attractive energy rates and structure of the three portfolio PPAs we signed in Nevada and California for up to 285MW. These agreements demonstrate the increased demand for geothermal energy, while securing most of our PPA renewals and the capacity we plan to add in the next few years in the U.S. We remain confident with our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023 and to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022." Blachar added,

"Ormat's second quarter financial performance demonstrated healthy top-line and Adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by strong performance from our Electricity segment as well as our Energy Storage Segment," said Doron Blachar, Ormat's Chief Executive Officer. "Our robust top-line and solid margin capture are driving significant expansion to both Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Income. Our bottom line was negatively impacted by a $2.9 million after-tax loss related to foreign currency hedging that reduced our earnings per share by approximately 5 cents. The strong performance of our Electricity and Energy Storage segments is expected to continue in the second half of the year, benefiting from the ramp up in the operation of new five different projects with a total capacity of 73MW added since the end of the first quarter."

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $450 million, including $15.0 million for business interruption insurance proceeds, of which 5.2 million were recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Strengthened its financial flexibility with the offering of $431.3 million in green convertible senior notes due in 2027 at an attractive coupon rate of 2.5%. The proceeds were mainly used to refinance

Commenced commercial operation of several projects including the CD4 and Tungsten 2 geothermal power plants, Wister and Steamboat solar plants, and Tierra Buena BESS, adding 73MW since the end of the first quarter

Product segment backlog grew this quarter by 20.1% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Backlog stands at $54.9 million as of August 03, 2022, and we were able to sign contracts awarded earlier in the quarter totaling approximately $20 million.

Product segment revenues increased 40.2% to $10.4 million, and cost of revenues increased 75%. In the second quarter, we recognized revenues for contracts that were signed in 2021 and negatively impacted by higher raw materials costs in 2022.

Electricity segment revenues increased 12.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, driven by focused execution against our strategic plan, supported by the addition of the

looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On August 3, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2022. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available as a live, listen-only webcast at investor.ormat.com. During the webcast, management will refer to slides that will be posted on the website. The slides and accompanying webcast can be accessed through the News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Ormat's website. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 120 minutes after the conclusion of the live call and will be archived for 12 months.

Investors may access the call by dialing: Canadian participant dial in (toll free): 1-833-950-0062 United States participant international dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 All other locations: +1-929-526-1599 Access code: 044204 Conference replay US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403 Canada: 1-226-828-7578 International Toll: +44-204-525-0658 Replay Access Code: 113274

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,168 MW with a 1,080 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT'S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined