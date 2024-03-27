Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting of
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
To Be Held On:
May 8, 2024 3:00 PM EDT via live audio webcast athttps://web.lumiagm.com/251938693(Password: ormat2024)
This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet.
If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. To facilitate timely delivery please make the request as instructed below before 4/24/2024.
Please visit https://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/13766, where the following materials are available for view:
• Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
• Proxy Statement
• Form of Electronic Proxy Card
• Annual Report
1. To elect the nine director nominees listed below to the Board of Directors to hold
2.
To approve, in a non-binding, advisory vote, the compensation of our named executive
office until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
officers.
NOMINEES:
3.
To ratify the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member firm of
PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as our independent registered public
accounting firm for 2024.
(A) Isaac Angel
(B) Ravit Barniv
4. To approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit the liability of certain officers.
(C) Karin Corfee
5. To approve an amendment and restatement of the Company's 2018 Incentive Compensation Plan to increase the total number of shares reserved thereunder.
(D) David Granot
(E) Michal Marom
(F) Mike Nikkel
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF EACH DIRECTOR NOMINEE, AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2, 3, 4 AND 5.
(G) Dafna Sharir
(H) Stanley B. Stern
(I) Byron G. Wong
Please note that you cannot use this notice to vote by mail.
