Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting of

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

To Be Held On:

May 8, 2024 3:00 PM EDT via live audio webcast athttps://web.lumiagm.com/251938693(Password: ormat2024)

COMPANY NUMBER

CONTROL NUMBER

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. To facilitate timely delivery please make the request as instructed below before 4/24/2024.

Please visithttps://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/13766, where the following materials are available for view:

• Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

• Proxy Statement

• Form of Electronic Proxy Card

• Annual Report

TO REQUEST MATERIAL:TELEPHONE: 888-Proxy-NA (888-776-9962) 201-299-6210 (for international callers) E-MAIL:help@equiniti.com

WEBSITE:https://us.astfinancial.com/OnlineProxyVoting/ProxyVoting/RequestMaterialsTO VOTE:

ONLINE: To access your online proxy card, please visitwww.voteproxy.com and follow the on-screen instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. You may enter your voting instructions atwww.voteproxy.comup until 11:59 PM Eastern Time the day before the cut-off or meeting date.

and

VIRTUALLY AT THE MEETING: The company will be hosting the meeting live via the Internet this year. To attend the meeting via the Internet please visithttps://web.lumiagm.com/251938693(Password: ormat2024) be sure to have available the control number.

TELEPHONE: To vote by telephone, please visitwww.voteproxy.com to view the materials and to obtain the toll free number to call.

MAIL: You may request a card by following the instructions above.