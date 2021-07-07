Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Log in
07/07/2021 | 06:06am EDT
RENO, Nev., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) announced today that it plans to announce its second quarter 2021 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

To participate, please dial 1-877-511-6790 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial 1-412-902-4141. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from United states, please dial 1-877-344-7529, or from outside of the United States 1-412-317-0088 and use the replay conference ID number 10158320. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.        

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current 947 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 83 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
slavi@ormat.com		Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-809-4048
rob@fnkir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
