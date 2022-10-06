Advanced search
    ORA   US6866881021

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:47 2022-10-06 pm EDT
85.88 USD   -2.26%
01:31pOrmat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
01:30pOrmat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
09/09Insider Sell: Ormat Technologies
MT
Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/06/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Call Will Be Webcast Simultaneously

RENO, Nev., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, announced today that it plans to publish its third quarter 2022 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

To participate, please dial 1-844-200-6205, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling from Canada, please dial 1-833-950-0062 and if calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-929-526-1599. Access code for the call is 299253. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from the United States, please dial 1-866-813-9403, from Canada please dial 1-226-828-7578 and from outside of the United States +44-204-525-0658. Please use the replay access code 042163. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.         

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures, and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured, and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1.17 GW, with a 1,080 MW geothermal and Solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi
VP, Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
slavi@ormat.com		Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Sam Cohen or Joseph Caminiti
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
ORA@alpha-ir.com

