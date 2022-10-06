Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Call Will Be Webcast Simultaneously

RENO, Nev., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, announced today that it plans to publish its third quarter 2022 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022.



To participate, please dial 1-844-200-6205, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling from Canada, please dial 1-833-950-0062 and if calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-929-526-1599. Access code for the call is 299253. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from the United States, please dial 1-866-813-9403, from Canada please dial 1-226-828-7578 and from outside of the United States +44-204-525-0658. Please use the replay access code 042163. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

