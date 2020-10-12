Log in
Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call and Webcast Announcing Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10/12/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) announced today that it plans to announce its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. To participate, please dial 1-877-511-6790 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial 1-412-902-4141. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from United states, please dial 1-877-344-7529, or from outside of the United States 1-412-317-0088 and use the replay conference ID number 10149112. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. Ormat owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 68 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 578 employees in the United States and 830 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. Ormat has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it either currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,000 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 933 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities and global presence, together with the energy storage expertise of its subsidiary, Viridity Energy Solutions Inc., to expand its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions.


Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com 
Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
