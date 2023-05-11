Ormat Technologies : Other Report or Announcement

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative 2. Conversion 3. Trans- 3A.Deemed 4. Transaction 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. Owner- 11. Nature Security (Instr. 3) or Exercise action Execution Code (Instr. 8) Deriva- Expiration Date Underlying Securities Deriv- Derivative ship Form of Indirect Price of Date Date, if any tive Securities (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 3 and 4) ative Secu- Securities of Deriva- Beneficial Derivative (Month/ Acquired (A) or rity Beneficially tive Owner- Security (Month/ Day/ Disposed of (D) (Instr. 5) Owned Security: ship (Instr. Day/ Year) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Date Exer- Expiration Amount or Following Direct (D) 4) Year) Title Number of Reported or Indirect cisable Date Shares Transac- (I) (Instr. Code V (A) (D) tion(s) 4) (Instr. 4)

Restricted Stock (1) 05/09/2023 A 1,447 (2) (2) Common 1,447 $0 1,447 D Units Stock

Explanation of Responses (footnotes):

(1) Each Restricted Stock Unit represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting.

(2) This portion of Restricted Stock Units will vest (100%) on May 9, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the date of grant.

