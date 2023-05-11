Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ormat Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ORA   US6866881021

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-11 pm EDT
83.55 USD   +0.18%
Summary 
Summary

Ormat Technologies : Other Report or Announcement

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility

(Print or Type Responses)

Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1.

Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Granot

David

Ormat Technologies, Inc. [ORA]

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction Required

4.

If Amendment, Date Original Filed

title below)

below)

c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc.

to be Reported (Month/Day/Year)

(Month/Day/Year)

6140 Plums St

05/09/2023

(Street)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO

NEVADA

89519-6075

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.

Title of Security

2. Trans-

2A. Deemed

3.

Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5.

Amount of

6. Owner-

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

action

Execution

Code (Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Securities

ship

of In-

Date

Date,

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Form:

direct

(Month/

if any

(A) or

Owned

Direct (D)

Bene-

Day/

(Month/

Following

or

ficial

(D)

Year)

Day/

Code

V

Amount

Price

Reported

Indirect

Owner-

Year)

Transaction(s)

(I)

ship

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
    Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2. Conversion

3. Trans-

3A.Deemed

4.

Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10. Owner-

11. Nature

Security (Instr. 3)

or Exercise

action

Execution

Code (Instr. 8)

Deriva-

Expiration Date

Underlying Securities

Deriv-

Derivative

ship Form

of Indirect

Price of

Date

Date, if any

tive Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

ative Secu-

Securities

of Deriva-

Beneficial

Derivative

(Month/

Acquired (A) or

rity

Beneficially

tive

Owner-

Security

(Month/

Day/

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 5)

Owned

Security:

ship (Instr.

Day/

Year)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Date Exer-

Expiration

Amount or

Following

Direct (D)

4)

Year)

Title

Number of

Reported

or Indirect

cisable

Date

Shares

Transac-

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

(A)

(D)

tion(s)

4)

(Instr. 4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

05/09/2023

A

1,447

(2)

(2)

Common

1,447

$0

1,447

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses (footnotes):

(1) Each Restricted Stock Unit represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting.

(2) This portion of Restricted Stock Units will vest (100%) on May 9, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the date of grant.

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.

See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

/s/ Ehud Ben Yemini - as attorney-in-fact

05/11/2023

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed.

If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Page 2

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

WEST21612598.1

Disclaimer

Ormat Technologies Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 840 M - -
Net income 2023 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,1x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 4 979 M 4 979 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
EV / Sales 2024 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 83,40 $
Average target price 90,86 $
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Blachar Chief Executive Officer
Shlomi Argas President, Head-Operations & Products
Assaf Ginzburg Chief Financial Officer
Isaac Angel Chairman
Jessica Woelfel Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & General
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.56%4 979
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION26.35%12 747
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-7.03%12 139
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-29.64%7 561
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED2.59%3 936
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.81%3 033
