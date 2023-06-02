Ormat Technologies : Other Report or Announcement

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Corfee
Karin
Ormat Technologies, Inc. [ORA]
c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc.
6140 Plumas St
06/02/2023
RENO
NEVADA
89519-6075
Common Stock
06/02/2023
M
1,461
A
$0
1,461
D
Each Restricted Stock Unit represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting.
These Restricted Stock Units vested on June 2, 2023, being the first-year anniversary of the date of grant. These Restricted Stock Units were granted on June 2, 2022 and vest 100% on each of the first anniversary of the grant date.
/s/ Ehud Ben Yemini - as attorney-in-fact
06/02/2023
Ormat Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 18:44:00 UTC.