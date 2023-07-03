FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or Section 30(h) of

the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Blachar, Doron

(Last)(First) (Middle)

c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc.

6140 Plumas St.

(Street)

Reno NV 89519-6075

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

  1. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Ormat Technologies, Inc. [ORA]
  2. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 07/01/2023
  3. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

_X_ Officer (give title

Other (specify below)

below)

Chief Executive Officer

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities

5. Amount of Securities

6.

7. Nature

Date (Month /

Execution

Transaction

Acquired (A) or

Beneficially Owned

Ownership

of Indirect

Day / Year)

Date, if any

Code

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported

Form:

Beneficial

(Month / Day /

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Transaction(s)

Direct (D)

Ownership

Year)

(A)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(I)

or

(Instr. 4)

Code V

Amount

(D)

Price

07/01/2023

M

(1) (2)

2,943

A

$0.00

16,429

D

07/01/2023

M

(3)

1,505

A

$0.00

17,934

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

Performance Stock Units

Restricted Stock Units

2.

3.

3A.

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Conversion

Transaction

Deemed

Transaction

of

and Expiration Date

Amount of

of

of

Ownership

of Indirect

or Exercise

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

(Month / Day / Year)

Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(Month /

Date, if

(Instr. 8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Securities

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Day / Year)

any

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Month /

(A) or

Security

Owned

Direct (D)

Day /

Disposed

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Following

or Indirect

Year)

of (D)

Reported

(I)

(Instr. 3, 4,

Transaction

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code V

(A) (D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

(1)

07/01/2023

M

(1) (2)

6,540

(1)

(1)

Common

6,540

$0.00

0

D

Stock,

par

value

$0.001

per

share

(2)

07/01/2023

M

(1) (2)

981

(2)

(2)

Common

981

$0.00

4,448

D

Stock,

par value $0.001 per share

Restricted

(3)

07/01/2023

M

1,505

(3)

(3)

Common 1,505

$0.00

1,505

D

Stock Units

Stock,

par

value $0.001 per share

Explanation of Responses:

  1. On July 1, 2020, the reporting person was granted performance stock units (with a target amount of 6,540), each of which represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting (the "PSUs"). Pursuant to their terms, the PSUs are not deemed vested until they are both performance-vested and time-vested. The PSUs performance vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, in an amount (between 0% and 150% of target) based on the issuer's achievement of relative total stockholder return from the grant date until such third anniversary, and time vest 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date and 25% on each of the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, based on the reporting person's continued service.
  2. On July 1, 2023, the third anniversary of the grant date of the PSUs, 100% of the PSUs performance vested in the following amount based on the issuer's achievement of relative total stockholder return during the three-year performance period: 3,924. 75% of such PSUs were immediately paid out, as they were time-vested based on the reporting person's continued service since the grant date. The remaining 25% of such PSUs remain subject to time-vesting until the fourth anniversary of the grant date, based on the reporting person's continued service, and are thus represented as restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting.
  3. In addition to the PSUs, the reporting person was granted 6,020 time-vesting RSUs on July 1, 2020. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting. 25% of these time-vesting RSUs vested on July1, 2023, the third-year anniversary of the date of grant. The remaining 25% of which will vest on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, based on the reporting person's continued service.

Signatures

/s/ Ehud Ben Yemini, as attorney-in-fact

**Signature of Reporting Person

Reporting Owners

07/03/2023

Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Blachar, Doron

c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc. 6140 Plumas St.

Reno NV 89519-6075

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Chief Executive Officer

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Proof created by RDG16.com, a service of RDG Filings

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ormat Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 21:43:07 UTC.