Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a vertically integrated company, which is primarily engaged in the geothermal energy power business. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world and sells the electricity they generate. Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement and construction of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Energy Storage Segment owns and operates grid connected In Front of the Meter (IFM) BESS facilities, which provide capacity, energy and ancillary services directly to the electric grid.

Sector Electric Utilities