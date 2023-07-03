FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or Section 30(h) of
the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* Blachar, Doron
(Last)(First) (Middle)
c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc.
6140 Plumas St.
(Street)
Reno NV 89519-6075
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
- Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Ormat Technologies, Inc. [ORA]
- Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 07/01/2023
- If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
Chief Executive Officer
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities
5. Amount of Securities
6.
7. Nature
Date (Month /
Execution
Transaction
Acquired (A) or
Beneficially Owned
Ownership
of Indirect
Day / Year)
Date, if any
Code
Disposed of (D)
Following Reported
Form:
Beneficial
(Month / Day /
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Transaction(s)
Direct (D)
Ownership
Year)
(A)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(I)
or
(Instr. 4)
Code V
Amount
(D)
Price
07/01/2023
M
(1) (2)
2,943
A
$0.00
16,429
D
07/01/2023
M
(3)
1,505
A
$0.00
17,934
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
Performance Stock Units
Restricted Stock Units
2.
3.
3A.
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number
10.
11. Nature
Conversion
Transaction
Deemed
Transaction
of
and Expiration Date
Amount of
of
of
Ownership
of Indirect
or Exercise
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
(Month / Day / Year)
Securities
Derivative
Derivative
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
(Month /
Date, if
(Instr. 8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Securities
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
Day / Year)
any
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Month /
(A) or
Security
Owned
Direct (D)
Day /
Disposed
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Following
or Indirect
Year)
of (D)
Reported
(I)
(Instr. 3, 4,
Transaction
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
(s)
Amount
(Instr. 4)
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code V
(A) (D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
(1)
07/01/2023
M
(1) (2)
6,540
(1)
(1)
Common
6,540
$0.00
0
D
Stock,
par
value
$0.001
per
share
(2)
07/01/2023
M
(1) (2)
981
(2)
(2)
Common
981
$0.00
4,448
D
Stock,
par value $0.001 per share
Restricted
(3)
07/01/2023
M
1,505
(3)
(3)
Common 1,505
$0.00
1,505
D
Stock Units
Stock,
par
value $0.001 per share
Explanation of Responses:
- On July 1, 2020, the reporting person was granted performance stock units (with a target amount of 6,540), each of which represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting (the "PSUs"). Pursuant to their terms, the PSUs are not deemed vested until they are both performance-vested and time-vested. The PSUs performance vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, in an amount (between 0% and 150% of target) based on the issuer's achievement of relative total stockholder return from the grant date until such third anniversary, and time vest 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date and 25% on each of the third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, based on the reporting person's continued service.
- On July 1, 2023, the third anniversary of the grant date of the PSUs, 100% of the PSUs performance vested in the following amount based on the issuer's achievement of relative total stockholder return during the three-year performance period: 3,924. 75% of such PSUs were immediately paid out, as they were time-vested based on the reporting person's continued service since the grant date. The remaining 25% of such PSUs remain subject to time-vesting until the fourth anniversary of the grant date, based on the reporting person's continued service, and are thus represented as restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting.
- In addition to the PSUs, the reporting person was granted 6,020 time-vesting RSUs on July 1, 2020. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of ORA common stock upon vesting. 25% of these time-vesting RSUs vested on July1, 2023, the third-year anniversary of the date of grant. The remaining 25% of which will vest on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, based on the reporting person's continued service.
Signatures
/s/ Ehud Ben Yemini, as attorney-in-fact
**Signature of Reporting Person
Reporting Owners
07/03/2023
Date
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Blachar, Doron
c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc. 6140 Plumas St.
Reno NV 89519-6075
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
Chief Executive Officer
