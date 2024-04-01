FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility

Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

SternStanley

B

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc. 6140 Plums St

RENO

(City)

(Street)

NEVADA

89519-6075

(State)

(Zip)

1. Title of Security

(Instr. 3)Common Stock

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Ormat Technologies, Inc. [ORA]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction Required to be Reported (Month/Day/Year)

03/28/2024

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed

(Month/Day/Year)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

X Director

Officer (givetitle below)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans-action Date (Month/ Day/ Year)

2A. Deemed

Execution Date, if any (Month/ Day/ Year)

3/28/2024

3. Transaction

Code (Instr. 8)CodeV

4. Securities Acquired (A)

or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)Amount

1,825 (1)

5. Amount of

10% Owner

Other (specify below)

(A) or (D)Price

Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Owner-ship Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

7. Nature of In-direct Bene-ficial Owner-ship (Instr. 4)D

$66.95

4,835

D

Explanation of Responses (footnotes):

(1) Represents shares of common stock sold in the open market on March 28, 2024.

/s/ Jessica Woelfel, as attorney-in-fact **Signature of Reporting Person

04/01/2024

Date

