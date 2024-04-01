FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility
Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
SternStanley
B
c/o Ormat Technologies, Inc. 6140 Plums St
RENO
NEVADA
89519-6075
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ormat Technologies, Inc. [ORA]
03/28/2024
X Director
X Director
3/28/2024
1,825 (1)
$66.95
4,835
D
Explanation of Responses (footnotes):
(1) Represents shares of common stock sold in the open market on March 28, 2024.
/s/ Jessica Woelfel, as attorney-in-fact **Signature of Reporting Person
04/01/2024
Date
