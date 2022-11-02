Ormat Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results 11/02/2022 | 04:36pm EDT Send by mail :

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER INCREASED BY 10.7% YEAR OVER YEAR DRIVEN BY CONTINUED GROWTH IN LEADING ELECTRICITY SEGMENT

OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 8.1% YEAR OVER YEAR RENO, Nev., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change (%) 9-months

2022 9-months

2021 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 152.8 142.7 7.1% 466.5 421.5 10.7% Product 14.2 10.5 35.1% 39.2 26.6 47.6% Energy Storage 8.8 5.7 56.2% 22.9 24.0 (4.6)% Total Revenues 175.9 158.8 10.7% 528.7 472.1 12.0% Gross Profit ($ millions) 61.1 63.1 -3.2% 188.6 188.8 (0.1)% Gross margin (%) Electricity 36.5% 42.8% 38.5% 41.8% Product 18.0% 12.8% 9.2% 12.8% Energy Storage 31.5% 12.2% 24.3% 37.5% Gross margin (%) 34.7% 39.8% 35.7% 40.0% Operating income ($ millions) 38.9 36.0 8.1% 122.6 114.5 7.1% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders ($ millions) 18.1 14.9 21.5% 47.8 43.2 10.7% Diluted EPS ($) 0.32 0.26 23.1% 0.85 0.77 10.4% Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders ($ millions) 18.8 17.8 5.3% 50.8 55.7 (8.8)% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.33 0.32 2.5% 0.90 0.99 (9.3)% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 102.2 101.6 0.6% 310.8 285.4 8.9% “Ormat’s third quarter financial performance demonstrated strong growth to our consolidated top-line, driven by continued momentum in our Electricity and Energy Storage Segments along with a notable improvement in our Product Segment,” said Doron Blachar, Ormat’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth consecutive quarter of top-line growth drove expansion in both our Operating income and Net income. Adjusted EBITDA was flat year-over-year driven by the absence of $15.8 million of insurance proceeds received in relation to the Puna power plant in Hawaii during the third quarter of last year. Also, gross margin of the Electricity segment was impacted by the insurance proceeds related to Puna, and excluding that, gross margin in the third quarter 2022 increased by 4.5% compared to last year. The continued growth in our Electricity segment was supported by CD4 and Tungsten 2, which commenced commercial operation in the last quarter, as well as increased operations and higher electricity rates at Puna in the third quarter. In the Product segment, newly negotiated and signed contracts have improved our margins while strengthening our backlog. Additionally, the increase in energy prices has boosted energy storage revenues.” “We remain on track with the commercial operation of most of our geothermal projects. Despite a short-term delay for some of our energy storage assets that will not contribute revenues in 2022, we benefited from the increase in energy prices for our energy storage operating assets. We continue to see strong global tailwinds for renewables, specifically in the USA and Indonesia. The elevated global price environment for fossil fuels and increased focus on energy security supports our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023 and to deliver an annual Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million on a run-rate basis towards the end of 2022,” Blachar added. FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2022 increased 21.5% and 23.1%, respectively, versus the prior year period. This was a result of the increase in operating income driven by all operating segments.

Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2022 increased 5.3% and 2.5%, respectively, compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $102.2 million, an increase of 0.6% compared to $101.6 million in 2021, supported by an 8.1% increase in operating income driven mainly by the reduction in G&A expenses due to lower legal expenses. This increase was offset by the absence of $15.8 million in insurance proceeds received in the third quarter last year.

Electricity segment revenues increased 7.1% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, driven by the Tungsten and CD4 plants each reaching their respective CODs and the Puna plant garnering higher capacity along with improved energy rates. The segment revenue was partially offset by the shutdown of the Heber 1 power plant due to fire.

Electricity segment gross margin decreased to 36.5%. This decrease was driven by one-off business interruption insurance proceeds of $15.5 million in relation to the Puna power plant in Hawaii, recorded in the third quarter last year, causing a higher-than-normal gross margin of 42.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding these business interruption proceeds, gross margin was 32.0%, an increase of 4.5% compared to last year.

We recorded in the third quarter of 2022 $4.0 million of insurance proceeds related to Heber 1 and a total of $7.4 million in the nine months of 2022 as a reduction of the electricity cost of revenues.

Product segment revenues increased 35.1% to $14.2 million due to new contracts signed in 2022.

Product segment backlog grew this quarter by approximately 150% compared to the second quarter of 2022 driven by the $100 million in contracts signed in the third quarter. Backlog stands at $137.1 million as of November 3, 2022.

Energy storage segment revenues increased 56.2% to $8.8 million, primarily driven by the increase in merchant prices in our main markets.

IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY: Signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (tolling agreement) with California utility for the 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck Battery Energy Storage System located in California, subject to CPUC approval. The Bottleneck project is the largest energy storage project currently under construction and we expect to complete its construction by year end 2023 and start selling services under the Energy Storage PPA in early 2024.

Commenced commercial operation of the 30MW CD4 geothermal project.

Secured $100 million of Supply and EPC Contracts in New Zealand and Indonesia.

2022 GUIDANCE Total revenues of between $720 million and $735 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $638 million.

Product segment revenues of between $60 million and $67 million.

Energy Storage revenues of $30 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $442 million, including $15 million for business interruption insurance proceeds, of which $10 million were recorded in the nine months ended September30, 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $35 million.

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended September 30, 2022. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. DIVIDEND On November 2, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2022. CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, November 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available as a live, listen-only webcast at investor.ormat.com. During the webcast, management will refer to slides that will be posted on the website. The slides and accompanying webcast can be accessed through the News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Ormat’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 120 minutes after the conclusion of the live call and will be archived for 12 months. Investors may access the call by dialing: Canadian participant dial in (toll free): 1-833-950-0062 United States participant international dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 All other locations: +1-929-526-1599 Access code: 299253 Conference replay US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403 Canada: 1-226-828-7578 International Toll: +44-204-525-0658 Replay Access Code: 042163 ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,173 MW with a 1,085 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S. ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022, and in Ormat’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K that are filed from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 152,820 142,651 466,540 421,503 Product 14,217 10,527 39,237 26,580 Energy storage 8,848 5,664 22,896 24,012 Total revenues 175,885 158,842 528,673 472,095 Cost of revenues: Electricity 97,053 81,549 287,091 245,136 Product 11,664 9,182 35,644 23,180 Energy storage 6,060 4,971 17,324 15,017 Total cost of revenues 114,777 95,702 340,059 283,333 Gross profit 61,108 63,140 188,614 188,762 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,238 1,175 3,690 3,179 Selling and marketing expenses 4,093 2,671 12,410 10,935 General and administrative expenses 16,057 23,554 47,155 60,400 Business interruption insurance income — (248 ) — (248 ) Impairment charge — — 1,954 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 827 — 827 — Operating income 38,893 35,988 122,578 114,496 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,659 519 2,180 1,590 Interest expense, net (22,403 ) (22,230 ) (63,902 ) (59,872 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (293 ) (21 ) (4,031 ) (16,229 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 9,113 7,879 26,345 21,654 Other non-operating income (expense), net 673 44 (512 ) (308 ) Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 27,642 22,179 82,658 61,331 Income tax (provision) benefit (7,227 ) (2,048 ) (23,520 ) (9,323 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net (589 ) 649 (1,574 ) 1,796 Net income 19,826 20,780 57,564 53,804 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,716 ) (5,878 ) (9,764 ) (10,617 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18,110 14,902 47,800 43,187 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.32 0.27 0.85 0.77 Diluted: 0.32 0.26 0.85 0.77 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 55,999 56,003 56,058 55,995 Diluted 56,457 56,298 56,479 56,413

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 154,633 239,278 Marketable securities at fair value — 43,343 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 98,402 104,166 Receivables: Trade 117,277 122,944 Other 20,646 18,144 Inventories 29,805 28,445 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 17,354 9,692 Prepaid expenses and other 36,858 35,920 Total current assets 474,975 601,932 Investment in unconsolidated companies 117,182 105,886 Deposits and other 38,250 78,915 Deferred income taxes 134,585 143,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,509,932 2,294,973 Construction-in-process 795,891 721,483 Operating leases right of use 20,958 19,357 Finance leases right of use 3,974 6,414 Intangible assets, net 339,042 363,314 Goodwill 89,742 89,954 Total assets 4,524,531 4,425,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 159,637 143,186 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 14,034 9,248 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 76,668 61,695 Full recourse 101,268 313,846 Financing Liability 16,270 10,835 Operating lease liabilities 2,291 2,564 Finance lease liabilities 1,860 2,782 Total current liabilities 372,028 544,156 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 478,941 539,664 Full recourse: 693,159 740,335 Convertible senior notes 420,250 — Financing liability 225,759 242,029 Operating lease liabilities 18,302 16,462 Finance lease liabilities 2,202 4,361 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 117,113 134,953 Deferred income taxes 77,787 84,662 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 6,572 5,730 Liabilities for severance pay 13,601 15,694 Asset retirement obligation 92,426 84,891 Other long-term liabilities 5,682 4,951 Total liabilities 2,523,822 2,417,888 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 8,433 9,329 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,256,058 1,271,925 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964 ) 0 Retained earnings 612,832 585,209 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,477 ) (2,191 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,846,505 1,854,999 Noncontrolling interest 145,771 143,462 Total equity 1,992,276 1,998,461 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 4,524,531 4,425,678

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three- and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment, and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric because it is a metric used by our Board of Directors and senior management in evaluating our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and 2021. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 19,826 $ 20,780 $ 57,564 $ 53,804 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 20,744 21,711 61,722 58,282 Income tax provision (benefit) 7,227 2,048 23,520 9,323 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 3,150 2,889 9,441 8,253 Depreciation and amortization 48,863 47,548 142,966 130,503 EBITDA $ 99,810 $ 94,976 $ 295,213 $ 260,165 Mark-to-market (gains) or losses from accounting for derivative (1,234 ) — 2,677 1,096 Stock-based compensation 2,816 2,120 8,629 6,840 Make-whole premium related to long-term debt prepayment — — 1,102 — Reversal of a contingent liability — — — (418 ) Allowance for bad debts — — 115 2,980 Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas — — — 9,133 Write-off related to Storage projects and activity — — 1,953 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs — 4,539 249 5,497 Other write-off — — — 134 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 827 — 827 — Adjusted EBITDA $

102,219

$ 101,635 $ 310,765 $ 285,427 ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Diluted Adjusted EPS for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Diluted Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and Diluted Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business. Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18.1 14.9 47.8 43.2 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — — — 8.8 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets — — 1.5 — Exploration w/o 0.7 0.7 M&A costs — 2.9 — 3.7 Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt — — 0.8 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 18.8 17.8 50.8 55.7 GAAP diluted EPS 0.32 0.26 0.85 0.77 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes — — — 0.16 Write-off of Energy Storage projects and assets — — 0.03 — Exploration w/o 0.01 0.01 M&A costs — 0.06 — 0.07 Make-whole premium related to repayment of long-term debt — — 0.01 — Diluted Adjusted EPS ($)

0.33 0.32 0.90 0.99

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Sam Cohen or Joseph Caminiti

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

ORA@alpha-ir.com



