Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ormat Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   US6866881021

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigates Ormat Technologies, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ORA

05/24/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat”) (NYSE: ORA) breached their fiduciary duties to Ormat and its shareholders. If you are an Ormat shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Ormat’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Ormat in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Ormat, and whether Ormat has suffered damages as a result.

On March 1, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Ormat of multiple instances of foreign corruption and bribery, including in Guatemala, Kenya, and Honduras. The report also noted that Ormat's General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer as well as one former Ormat director are facing corruption allegations before an Israeli court.

What You Can Do

If you are an Ormat shareholder, you may have legal claims against Ormat’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:46aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Investigates Ormat Technologies, Inc.'s Dire..
BU
09:04aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Buy Certain Assets From TG Geothermal Portfolio For $37..
MT
08:10aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Acquire Contracted Operating Geothermal Assets in Nevad..
AQ
08:10aOrmat to Acquire Contracted Operating Geothermal Assets in Nevada and a Trans..
GL
05/17ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/12ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : Unveils 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement California's Larg..
MT
05/12Ormat Signs 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement With Clean Power Alliance for He..
GL
05/07ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Ormat Technologies PT to $82 From $100..
MT
05/07ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Ormat Technologies to $75 From..
MT
05/06ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 658 M - -
Net income 2021 83,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,1x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 3 768 M 3 768 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 402
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 81,86 $
Last Close Price 67,30 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Doron Blachar Chief Executive Officer
Shlomi Argas President
Assaf Ginzburg Chief Financial Officer
Isaac Angel Chairman
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.45%3 768
ENERGY ABSOLUTE18.27%6 926
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-13.58%4 287
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.76%4 092
BORALEX INC.-21.99%3 138
VOLTALIA SA-12.96%2 611