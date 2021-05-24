Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigates Ormat Technologies, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ORA

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat”) (NYSE: ORA) breached their fiduciary duties to Ormat and its shareholders. If you are an Ormat shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Ormat’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Ormat in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Ormat, and whether Ormat has suffered damages as a result.

On March 1, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a report accusing Ormat of multiple instances of foreign corruption and bribery, including in Guatemala, Kenya, and Honduras. The report also noted that Ormat's General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer as well as one former Ormat director are facing corruption allegations before an Israeli court.

What You Can Do

If you are an Ormat shareholder, you may have legal claims against Ormat’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

