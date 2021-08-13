oRo : Notice of Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

August 13, 2021

Company Name: ORO Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kawata

Representative Director & President

Stock Code: 3983 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Yasuhisa Hino

Senior Managing Director and

General Manager for Corporate Department

TEL: +81-3-5724-7001

Notice of Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

ORO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at the Board of Directors' meeting held today, it has resolved to

voluntarily adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in place of the Generally Accepted Accounting

Principles in Japan (Japan GAAP) starting with its consolidated financial statements in the Annual Securities Report

(Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Details

1. Purpose of Voluntary Adoption

The Company has decided to voluntarily adopt IFRS mainly for the purpose of enhancing the international comparability

of its financial information in capital markets.

2. Disclosure schedule for voluntary adoption of IFRS (planned)

Accounting standards Accounting period Disclosure material applied Fiscal year ending Third Summary of Consolidated Financial Results Japan GAAP December 31, quarter Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Hokokusho) Japan GAAP 2021 Fiscal Summary of Consolidated Financial Results Japan GAAP (*1) year end Consolidated Financial Statements under the Japan GAAP Companies Act Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) IFRS (*2)

*1: The Company plans to disclose the forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 in accordance with IFRS.

*2: The Compnay plans to disclose the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results prepared in accordance with IFRS on the filing date of Annual Securities Report.