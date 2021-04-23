Log in
oRo : Notice Relating to Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

April 23, 2021

Company Name: ORO Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kawata

Representative Director & President

Stock Code: 3983 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Yasuhisa Hino

Senior Managing Director and

General Manager for Corporate Department

TEL: +81-3-5724-7001

Notice Relating to Completion of Payment for Disposal of

Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

ORO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the completion of the payment for disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 25, 2021. The details are described in the following table. For details, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" disclosed on March 25, 2021.

Details

Outline of the Disposal

(1)

Disposal date

April 23, 2021

(2)

Class and number of

4,807 shares of Common stock of the Company

shares to be disposed of

(3)

Disposal price

¥3,535 per share

(4)

Total value of share

¥16,992,745

disposal

(5)

Allottees, Number

Thereof and Number of

the Company's directors (excluding outside directors) 4 persons 4,807

Shares to Be Disposed

shares

of

(6)

Others

The Company has submitted a Securities Registration Statement based on

the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the Disposal of Treasury

Stock

Disclaimer

ORO Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
