oRo : Notice Relating to Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
April 23, 2021
Company Name: ORO Co., Ltd.
Representative: Atsushi Kawata
Representative Director & President
Stock Code: 3983 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact: Yasuhisa Hino
Senior Managing Director and
General Manager for Corporate Department
TEL: +81-3-5724-7001
Notice Relating to Completion of Payment for Disposal of
Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
ORO Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the completion of the payment for disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 25, 2021. The details are described in the following table. For details, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" disclosed on March 25, 2021.
Details
Outline of the Disposal
|
(1)
|
Disposal date
|
April 23, 2021
|
(2)
|
Class and number of
|
4,807 shares of Common stock of the Company
|
|
shares to be disposed of
|
|
|
(3)
|
Disposal price
|
¥3,535 per share
|
(4)
|
Total value of share
|
¥16,992,745
|
disposal
|
|
|
(5)
|
Allottees, Number
|
|
|
Thereof and Number of
|
the Company's directors (excluding outside directors) 4 persons 4,807
|
|
Shares to Be Disposed
|
shares
|
|
of
|
|
(6)
|
Others
|
The Company has submitted a Securities Registration Statement based on
|
|
|
the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for the Disposal of Treasury
|
|
|
Stock
