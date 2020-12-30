Oro X Mining : Corporate Presentation - January 2021 12/30/2020 | 03:23am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields High Grade Gold Exploration in Peru Investor Presentation January 2021 TSX-V: OROX | OTC: WRPSF | FRANKFURT: WPZB DISCLAIMER The information in this presentation is in a summary form and does not purport to be complete. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. This presentation includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Oro X expects to occur, are forward looking statements, including statements relating to the use of proceeds from the financing and property exploration plans. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Such statements reflect the Oro X's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Oro X, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements include, without limitation risks relating to the following: risks to operations in the Ecuador and Peru; political instability; nationalization of the mining industry; opposition from local residents and non-governmental organizations; changes to governmental regulations or regulatory requirements in Ecuador or Peru; environmental risks; licensing and permitting risks; substantial capital requirements; no mineral resources or reserves on Oro X's properties; development and operating risks; reliance on management and dependence on key personnel; health and safety risks; fluctuating mineral prices; currency fluctuations; supply chain interruptions; risks relating to foreign operations; and other factors beyond the control of the Oro X. Should any factor affect Oro X in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Oro X does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this presentation is made as of the date of this presentation and Oro X undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information, other than as required by applicable law. This presentation has been prepared by Oro X using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, dependence upon factors outside Oro X' control and outside information sources unavoidably dictate that Oro X cannot warrant the information contained to be exhaustive, complete or sufficient. In addition, many factors can affect the Presentation which could significantly alter the results intended by Oro X, rendering the Presentation unattainable or substantially altered. Therefore, readers should conduct their own assessment and consult with their own professional advisors prior to making any investment decisions. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus or public offering for financing, and no guarantees are made or implied with regard to Oro X proposed ventures. There is no guarantee that valuable minerals can be produced profitably from our projects, or at all. The presentation is being disclosed to the reader for the reader's discussion, review, and/or evaluation only. The reader agrees to hold the presentation, and all related information and discussions, in strict confidence, except that the reader may disclose the presentation to a limited number of advisors and employees of the reader to the extent necessary for the reader to adequately evaluate the presentation. The reader warrants that any such persons shall be advised of the confidential nature of the presentation before gaining access to the same and that no such advisor or employee shall use or disclose the presentation except as permitted by this presentation. Historical Geological Information: Any geological information and results presented which were not conducted by Oro X are believed to be accurate but have not been verified. Qualified Person: The person with overall responsibility for approving Oro X mining technical disclosure is John E. Bolanos, Certified Professional Geologist, and independent qualified person under NI 43-101 regulations. John E. Bolanos has reviewed and approved the technical information in this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of Oro X in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of Oro X have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless an exemption from such registration is available, information concerning the assets and operations of Oro X included in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards and is not comparable in all respects to similar information for United States companies. TSX-V: OROX 02 TEAM Luis Zapata - CEO & Director Resources finance executive with 14 years of experience financing Latin American mining projects

Launched Canaccord Genuity's Latin America Institutional Equities business unit in 2010

Former Partner & Head of Capital Markets at Peru's largest independent brokerage firm Matt Roma - CFO & Director CPA with over 10 years of experience

Former Director of Finance for Core Gold Inc.

Currently sits on the board of Candelaria Mining Corp. Nick Rowley - Director Current Non-Executive Director of Titan Minerals

Non-Executive Director of Titan Minerals Director of Corporate Development of Galaxy Resources

Founder and Non-Executive Director of Cobalt One, which merged with First Cobalt in 2017 Luis Miguel Espinosa - Director Over 15 years of experience in the natural resources industry in Ecuador Paul Matysek - Lead Advisor Successful serial entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry

Since 2004, as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Mr. Matysek has sold five publicly listed exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $3 billion

Most recently, Executive Chairman of Lithium X Energy Corp, which was sold to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million in cash

Currently CEO and Director of Gold X Mining Corp. Darryl Cardey - Director Principal of CDM Capital Partners, a boutique natural resources investment banking advisory firm

Co-founder of Northern Empire Resources (acquired by Coeur Mining Inc in 2018) and Underworld Resources (acquired by Kinross Gold in 2009)

of Northern Empire Resources (acquired by Coeur Mining Inc in 2018) and Underworld Resources (acquired by Kinross Gold in 2009) Director and Founder of Otterburn Resources Inc. (predecessor company to K92 Mining Inc.)

Currently sits on the board of Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation TSX-V: OROX 03 TRACK RECORD OVER $3.2B OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATED OVER THE LAST 13 YEARS BY MEMBERS OF OUR TEAM $434M $112M LITHIUM 1 $139M POTASH Sold to ONE UNDERWORLD Sold to GALAXY $1.8B RESOURCES Sold to K+S ENERGYKINROSS METALS Sold to URANIUM ONE 2007 2009 2011 2012 $179M GOLDROCK Sold to FORTUNA SILVER 2016 $265M LITHIUM X Sold to NEXT VIEW 2018 $179M NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES Sold to COEUR MINING 2018 $158M1 MARKET CAP Current Gold X 2020 1 Gold X Market Capitalization as of November 30th, 2020. All Amounts in CAD TSX-V: OROX 04 INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS ▪ NEW COMPANY, TEAM HISTORY OF SUCCESS ▪ CAPITAL STRUCTURE Lead Advisor Paul Matysek, serial successful entrepreneur, with five different buyouts in four different commodities totaling over C$3.14B of shareholder value created over the last 13 years FLAGSHIP HIGH GRADE GOLD PROJECT Flagship gold project with past high-grade production and local exploration team in Peru TIGHT SHARE STRUCTURE, STRONG INSIDER SUPPORT 42.9m shares I/O with over 25% held by Insiders PERU: TOP GOLD MINING JURISDICTION Exploration investments in Peru totaled $89.9 million in 21 gold projects, and $73.6 million in silver across 11 projects in 20191 Symbol TSX-V: OROX Share Price2 $0.70 Shares Outstanding 42.9M Warrants @ $0.35 4.2M Options 2.5M RSUs 1.75M FD Shares 51.4M Market Cap $30.0M Insider Ownership 25% 1 Harris, P. (2019, December 17). Peru exploration investment up 62% in 2019. Retrieved from https://www.mining-journal.com/resource-definition/news/1377870/peru-exploration-investment-up-62-in-2019 2 Oro X share price as of November 30th, 2020 TSX-V: OROX 05 WHY PERU? • Peru is the world's No.2 copper producer and sixth-largest gold producer in the world1 • Peru's Gold Production was reported at 143.32 tonnes in December 2019 • $21 billion in mining investments • In 2019, the Fraser Institute ranked Peru 10th country in the world on Investment Attractiveness4 • Constitutional protection for foreign investment • There are 52 gold mines and Ayacucho expected between 2019 and 2023 3 projects in the Ayacucho region (where Oro X projects are located) 5 Qualified mining workforce available • No currency restrictions. USD used MINING MAJORS WORKING IN PERU Coriorcco Project Las Antas Project Lima https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/peru-miners-halt-operations-to-slow-coronavirus-spread-chile-braces-for-impact https://www.gold.org/goldhub/data/historical-mine-production https://www.mining.com/peruvian-government-wants-to-secure-21b-in-mining-investments/ https://www.fraserinstitute.org/sites/default/files/annual-survey-of-mining-companies-2019.pdf https://thediggings.com/per/ayacucho-per3123/mines?commodity=gold&development_status=mine TSX-V: OROX 07 ORO X PROJECTS CONCESSIONS MAP CORIORCCO Flagship Gold Project Size: 2,000 Ha Main Target: Cerro Domo Mineralization Target: LS epithermal vein system LAS ANTAS Secondary Adjacent Concession Size: 1,400 Ha Targets: Yuracmarca & Cerro Amarillo Mineralization Target: Bulk tonnage, disseminated Au Above: Coriorcco Dome target area TSX-V: OROX 08 CORIORCCO KNOWN HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION 2,000 Ha concession package with 17 known mineralized veins at surface with widths up to 2.5 meters within a 700 meter by 800 meter zone of intense hydrothermal alteration and epithermal mineralization. Assay results from samples taken along over 400 meters of underground development indicate grade improves with depth, yet to be drill tested. Select Rock Chips from historical underground sampling include: 22.90 g/t Au

19.25 g/t Au

14.20 g/t Au

13.05 g/t Au Average grade from surface sampling is 1.91 g/t Au over 181 samples Select Rock Chips from historical underground sampling include : 22.90, 19.25, 14.20, 13.05 g/t Above: Conceptual model/diagrammatic section outlining the Coriorcco system and its relationship to a variety of mineralisation styles within an extensive belt of volcanic hydrothermal systems. The low sulfidation veins at the Coriorcco Project are open at depth and along strike. 1 Sampling Above: NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Coriorcco Property, 2020 https://oroxmining.com/project/coriorcco-gold-project/ Sample results have not been verified by the Company, and readers are cautioned not to place undue weight on such results. Samples are selected samples and are not indicative of TSX-V: OROX 09 the average grade of mineralization hosted on the Coriorcco Property. CORIORCCO FLAGSHIP GOLD PROJECT Above: The topographic feature defined by strong silica alteration, with the Vein 6 and Vein 3 historical adits. HISTORICAL PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS Past production (2010-11) in two veins reported 5,719 tones of ore mined at 7.45 g/t Au (Titan News Release Sep. 25, 2019; NI 43-101 report, Pg. 42). This historical production is merely referential and not NI 43-101 compliant.

(2010-11) in two veins reported 5,719 tones of ore mined at 7.45 g/t Au (Titan News Release Sep. 25, 2019; NI 43-101 report, Pg. 42). This historical production is merely referential and not NI 43-101 compliant. Host to underground artisanal workings on two of the 17 known LS epithermal quartz veins mapped in the Coriorcco dome structure.

2018 work program sampled an average of 3.45 g/t Au at surface and up to 28 g/t Au along vein structure 1 LOCATION & INFRASTRUCTURE Coriorcco is in the Lucana Province of the Ayacucho region of southern Peru, accessible by paved road to within 5 kilometres of the project area and 80 kilometres east of Peru's Pan American highway.

Water and grid power lines are located within concessions 1 Coriorcco Property grades derived from NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Coriorcco Property, 2020 https://oroxmining.com/project/coriorcco-gold-project/ TSX-V: OROX 11 CORIORCCO FLAGSHIP GOLD PROJECT GEOLOGICAL MODEL & EXPLORATION POTENTIAL The outcropping quartz vein system is host to drill-ready targets located within an extensive belt of volcanic hydrothermal systems, which district- wide include a variety of mineralization styles Historical sampling and previous development work supports the potential for higher grade mineralization at depth

Previous historic development exploited over 5,700 tonnes of material averaging 7.45g/t Au from selective underground mining of 0.8 metres to 2.5 metres mineable widths 1 Potential for a large, high-grade LS epithermal system Above: Coriorcco Dome target area 1 Coriorcco Property grades derived from NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Coriorcco Property, 2020 https://oroxmining.com/project/coriorcco-gold-project/ TSX-V: OROX 10 CORIORCCO GEOLOGY THE FOLLOWING EPITHERMAL FEATURES HAVE BEEN OBSERVED AT THE CORIORCCO PROJECT: Crustiform veining, bladed calcite casts in microcrystalline silica, hydrothermal breccia, and massive ankerite and zonal calcite.

Zones of epithermal veining can extend over widths of up to 3m with multiple sub- parallel narrow quartz and quartz carbonate veins Large-scale quartz carbonate veining 5 cm wide crustiform white quartz vein with open-space core lined with fine translucent quartz crystals Microcrystalline silica with casts after bladed calcite. Silicified green volcanic (Dacite). Malachite and chalcopyrite (approx. 1-2% disseminated) are hosted in volcanics. Late quartz veining crosscuts volcanics and is locally hematite manganese stained. Hydrothermal breccia. Silicified red volcanic clasts supported in fine-grained white quartz. TSX-V: OROX 12 LAS ANTAS GOLD PROJECT HIGH SULPHIDATION BULK TONNAGE GOLD TARGET ADJACENT TO CORIORCCO Hosted in the same volcanic sequence that hosts major deposits in southern Peru. The Las Antas projects comprises of 2 concession totaling 1,400 Ha directly adjacent to our Coriorcco Flagship Project OVERVIEW Extensive zone of intense hydrothermal alteration at surface

The surface epithermal mineralization and breccia footprint host potential for veins and bulk tonnage, disseminated style gold mineralization

District scale exploration datasets include surface geochemistry and IP geophysics

Previous exploration abruptly ceased (2013) with change of focus and market conditions

Historical exploration yielded an under-drilled, well developed target for drill assessment Above: Cerro Amarillo target area with intense silicification, localised vuggy silica, altered breccias, alunite, Illite and pervasive argilitization TSX-V: OROX 13 ECUADOR ASSET SPIN OUT POTENTIAL THE JULIAN CONCESSION COVERS 2,312 HA AND SURROUNDS THE EL MOZO HIGH SULFIDATION EPITHERMAL GOLD PROJECT Above: Julian Geological Setting. Source: GEOSEMS S.A Julian Report, 2018 El Mozo counts with historical exploration work completed by Newmont and Iamgold in the 1990's and an in-house (MINECA, 2011) non-43-101 compliant 382,192 oz Au resource based on drilling in 3 out of 8 known mineralized zones

in-house (MINECA, 2011) non-43-101 compliant 382,192 oz Au resource based on drilling in 3 out of 8 known mineralized zones Mineralized trend runs directly from El Mozo South-West onto Julian but has not been drill tested

South-West onto Julian but has not been drill tested Julian is located on the same Miocene-Pliocene volcanic host rocks Piyasambo Formation as the

"El Mozo" project and it is also located to the south-west projection of the "Collay-Shincata" mineralized belt (epithermal mineral occurrences) INITIAL WORK PROGRAM COMPLETED Q1 2020 Mapping

Rock and sediment sampling

Compilation and prioritization of 2020-21 work program TSX-V: OROX 14 JULIAN GOLD PROJECT Above: Geological Setting, Julian 43-101 Technical Report. 2020 Above: Julian 43-101 Technical Report. 2020 TSX-V: OROX 15 UPCOMING CATALYSTS NOW Q1 2021 Q2 2021 M&A Assessment & Ecuador asset 5,000 metre drill 3D IP over Coriorcco spin-out program Coriorcco TSX-V: OROX 16 APPENDIX 17 PURCHASER'S RIGHTS OF RESCISSION In certain circumstances, purchasers resident in certain provinces of Canada, are provided with a remedy for rescission or damages, or both, in addition to any other right they may have at law, where a presentation and any amendment to it contains a misrepresentation. Where used herein, "misrepresentation" means an untrue statement of a material fact or an omission to state a material fact that is required to be stated or that is necessary to make any statement not misleading in light of the circumstances in which it was made. These remedies, or notice with respect to these remedies, must be exercised or delivered, as the case may be, by the purchaser within the time limits prescribed by applicable securities legislation. The following summary is subject to the express provisions of the applicable securities laws, regulations and rules, and reference is made thereto for the complete text of such provisions. Such provisions may contain limitations and statutory defenses not described here on which the Company and other applicable parties may rely. Purchasers should refer to the applicable provisions of the securities legislation of their province for the particulars of these rights or consult with a legal adviser. The following is a summary of rights of rescission or damages, or both, available to purchasers resident in the province of Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan. If there is a misrepresentation herein and you are a purchaser under securities legislation in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan you have, without regard to whether you relied upon the misrepresentation, a statutory right of action for damages, or while still the owner of the securities, for rescission against the Company. This statutory right of action is subject to the following: (a) if you elect to exercise the right of action for rescission, you will have no right of action for damages against the Company; (b) except with respect to purchasers resident in Nova Scotia, no action shall be commenced to enforce a right of action for rescission after 180 days from the date of the transaction that gave rise to the cause of action; (c) no action shall be commenced to enforce a right of action for damages after the earlier of (i) 180 days (with respect to purchasers resident in Ontario) or one year (with respect to purchasers resident in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick) after you first had knowledge of the facts giving rise to the cause of action and (ii) three years (with respect to purchasers resident in Ontario) or six years (with respect to purchasers resident in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick) after the date of the transaction that gave rise to the cause of action; (d) with respect to purchasers resident in Nova Scotia, no action shall be commenced to enforce a right of action for rescission or damages after 120 days from the date on which payment for the securities was made by you; (e) the Company will not be liable if it proves that you purchased the securities with knowledge of the misrepresentation; (f) in the case of an action for damages, the Company will not be liable for all or any portion of the damages that it proves do not represent the depreciation in value of the securities as a result of the misrepresentations; and (g) in no case will the amount recoverable in such action exceed the price at which the securities were sold to you. The foregoing is a summary only and is subject to the express provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), the Securities Act (New Brunswick), the Securities Act (Nova Scotia) and the Securities Act (Saskatchewan), and the rules, regulations and other instruments thereunder, and reference is made to the complete text of such provisions contained therein. Such provisions may contain limitations and statutory defenses on which the Company may rely. Notwithstanding that the Securities Act (British Columbia), the Securities Act (Alberta), and the Securities Act (Québec) do not provide, or require the Company to provide, to purchasers resident in these jurisdictions any rights of action in circumstances where this presentation or an amendment hereto contains a misrepresentation, the Company hereby grants to such purchasers contractual rights of action that are equivalent to the statutory rights of action set forth above with respect to purchasers resident in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Securities Act (Manitoba), in Newfoundland and Labrador the Securities Act (Newfoundland and Labrador), in Prince Edward Island the Securities Act (PEI), in Yukon, the Securities Act (Yukon), in Nunavut, the Securities Act (Nunavut) and in the Northwest Territories, the Securities Act (Northwest Territories) provide a statutory right of action for damages or rescission to purchasers resident in Manitoba, Newfoundland, PEI, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories respectively, in circumstances where this presentation or an amendment hereto contains a misrepresentation, which rights are similar, but not identical, to the rights available to Ontario purchasers. The statutory right of action described above is in addition to and without derogation from any other right or remedy at law. TSX-V: OROX 18 High Grade Gold Exploration in Peru Oro X Mining Corp. Contact Us Suite 1430 - 800 West Pender St. info@oroxmining.com Vancouver, British Columbia www.oroxmining.com V6C 2V6 TSX-V: OROX | OTC: WRPSF | FRANKFURT: WPZB Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Oro X Mining Corp. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:22:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about ORO X MINING CORP. 03:23a ORO X MINING : Corporate Presentation - January 2021 PU 12/17 ORO X MINING : Announces OTC Pink Listing and DTC Eligibility AQ 11/02 Oro X Grants Incentive Stock Options, Restricted Share Units MT 11/02 ORO X MINING : Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share U.. AQ 11/02 ORO X MINING : announces grant of incentive stock options and restricted share u.. PU 10/27 ORO X MINING : Commences Exploration Program at Julian Project in Ecuador AQ 10/19 ORO X MINING : Provides Corporate Update PU 10/19 ORO X MINING : Completes Coriorcco Gold Project Option Acquisition, Private Plac.. PU 10/19 ORO X MINING : Provides Corporate Update AQ 10/08 WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES : Oro X Completes Coriorcco Gold Project Option Acquis.. AQ