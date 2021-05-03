Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oro X Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OROX   CA68702W1077

ORO X MINING CORP.

(OROX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oro X Mining : and Latitude Silver Provide Update on Previously Announced Business Combination Transaction

05/03/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

ORO X MINING CORP.

Suite 1430 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2V6

ORO X AND MINES AND METAL TRADING (PERU) PLC ANNOUNCE

SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT FINANCING TERMS AS PART OF MERGER TO

CREATE SILVER X MINING CORP.

  • Oro X and Latitude Silver have engaged Echelon and Red Cloud as lead agents for best-efforts private placement
  • Will raise minimum $14,000,000 at $0.60 per Subscription Receipt
  • Financing is condition of Oro X and Latitude Silver merger

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - ORO X MINING CORP. (TSXV: OROX) (OTC

Pink: WRPSF) ("Oro X" or the "Company") and Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP", also commercially known as "Latitude Silver") are pleased to announce the price of the previously announced "best-efforts" private placement (the "Offering") of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") of MMTP Finco Inc. ("MMTP Finco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMTP, is $0.60 per Subscription Receipt. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. are acting as co-lead agents (together, the "Co-LeadAgents" on their own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation, collectively with the Co-Lead Agents, the "Agents") in connection with the Offering. The Offering is expected to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $14,000,000. Each Subscription Receipt will convert into one common share in the capital of MMTP Finco (each, an "MMTP Finco Share") upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, as described in more detail in the Company's news release dated March 1, 2021.

The Offering is a condition precedent to the completion of the business combination (the "Transaction") announced by Oro X and MMTP on February 11, 2021. Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, Oro X will also acquire all of the issued and outstanding MMTP Finco Shares pursuant to an amalgamation of MMTP Finco and a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Oro X (the "Finco Amalgamation"). Pursuant to the Finco Amalgamation, the MMTP Finco Shares will be exchanged for common shares of Oro X ("Oro X Shares") on the basis of one Oro X Share to be issued for every one MMTP Finco Share. The Oro X Shares issued pursuant to the Finco Amalgamation will not be subject to any hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for mine development and exploration activities at MMTP's Recuperada Mine, and for general working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 8, 2021.

LEGAL_35899746.1

- 2 -

About Oro X Mining

Oro X Mining is a Canadian exploration company currently targeting high grade gold exploration in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Coriorcco Gold Project in Ayacucho, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.oroxmining.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Luis Zapata

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Oro X Mining Corp.

Luis Zapata, CEO

604 358 1382 | info@oroxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in respect of the terms of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering and the completion of the Offering, the Transaction and the Finco Amalgamation. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no assurance that the Offering will be successful or that the conditions precedent to the Offering, the Transaction and the Finco Amalgamation will be satisfied on the terms currently proposed or at all. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

LEGAL_35899746.1

Disclaimer

Oro X Mining Corp. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 19:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORO X MINING CORP.
03:27pORO X MINING  : and Latitude Silver Provide Update on Previously Announced Busin..
PU
04/16Oro X Mining Raises C$14.19 Million in Subscription Receipt Offering
MT
04/16ORO X MINING  : and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Subscription Receipt Fin..
AQ
03/19ORO X MINING  : and Mines and Metal Trading (Peru) PLC Announce Subscription Rec..
AQ
03/01ORO X MINING  : and Mines and Metal Trading (Peru) PLC Announce Financing as Par..
AQ
02/11ORO X MINING  : and Mines and Metal Trading (Peru) PLC Announce Business Combina..
AQ
02/05ORO X MINING  : IIROC Trading Halt - OROX
AQ
01/26ORO X MINING  : TMX Group, Oro X Mining, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
01/19ORO X MINING  : Mobilizes Field Teams For Coriorcco Exploration
PU
01/19ORO X MINING  : Signs Surface Rights Agreement with Local Communities for Corior..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,38 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2020 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 24,2 M 24,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart ORO X MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Oro X Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis F. Zapata Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Roma Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Darryl Stephen Cardey Director
Luis Miguel Espinosa Director
Nicholas Rowley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORO X MINING CORP.0.00%24
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.21%50 094
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.69%37 807
POLYUS-8.90%24 777
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.08%18 628
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.87%16 668
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ