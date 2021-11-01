2022 Q1 Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited) As at
August 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
17,971,725
$
20,213,252
Restricted cash (Note 9)
97,000
97,000
Receivables
588,492
828,428
Prepaid expenses and advances
931,664
605,195
19,588,881
21,743,875
Marketable securities (Note 4)
383,069
271,044
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
35,290,720
32,306,267
Equipment (Note 7)
1,719,500
607,690
$
56,982,170
$
54,928,876
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 8 and 12)
$
1,132,320
$
1,124,177
Derivative liability (Note 9)
25,524
62,075
1,157,844
1,186,252
Deferred tax liability
13,443
13,443
1,171,287
1,199,695
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 10)
66,009,448
63,754,078
Share subscriptions received in advance (Note 10)
-
138,650
Reserves (Note 10)
8,324,751
6,621,530
Deficit
(21,885,541)
(20,176,091)
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders
52,448,658
50,338,167
Non-controlling interest (Note 11)
3,362,225
3,391,014
55,810,883
53,729,181
$
56,982,170
$
54,928,876
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Contingency (Note 6(a))
Subsequent events (Note 16)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Craig Dalziel"
"Stephen Leahy"
Craig Dalziel - Director
Stephen Leahy - Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended August 31,
2021
2020
Expenses
Business development
$
-
$
17,190
Consulting fees (Note 12)
51,000
56,250
Depreciation (Note 7)
142
170
Foreign currency gain
(60,360)
(3,770)
Management and director fees (Note 12)
102,000
82,125
Office and general
156,958
110,954
Professional fees (Note 12)
77,690
132,531
Share-based payment (Notes 10 and 12)
1,712,269
93,638
Shareholder communications and investor relations
30,639
10,821
Transfer agent and filing fees
19,676
11,337
Travel
24,123
2,209
Operating loss
(2,114,137)
(513,455)
Unrealized gain on fair value of derivative contract (Note 9)
36,551
-
Royalty income (Note 5)
339,347
232,477
375,898
232,477
Loss for the period
(1,738,239)
(280,978)
Unrealized gain on fair value of marketable
securities (Note 4)
112,025
252,056
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,626,214)
$
(28,922)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$
(1,597,425)
$
(597)
Non-controlling interest (Note 11)
(28,789)
(28,325)
$
(1,626,214)
$
(28,922)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
190,429,243
153,227,987
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Share Capital
Reserves
Share
subscriptions
Other
Non-
received in
comprehensive
Stock option and
controlling
Number
Amount
advance
income (loss)
warrant
Deficit
interest
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
May 31, 2020
147,367,405
35,081,553
-
(208,258)
3,259,540
(18,203,666)
7,152,789
27,081,958
Shares issued for cash
5,500,000
1,650,000
-
-
-
-
-
1,650,000
Share issue costs
-
(41,543)
-
-
10,388
-
-
(41,543)
Shares issued for option exercises
2,325,000
305,440
-
-
(119,815)
-
-
185,625
Shares issued for warrant exercises
1,906,200
619,184
-
-
-
-
-
619,184
Unrealized gain on fair value of
marketable securities
-
-
-
252,056
-
-
-
252,056
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
93,638
-
-
93,638
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(252,653)
(28,325)
(280,978)
August 31, 2020
157,098,605
37,614,634
-
43,798
3,243,751
(18,456,319)
7,124,464
29,570,328
May 31, 2021
189,068,886
63,754,078
138,650
(152,245)
6,773,775
(20,176,091)
3,391,014
53,729,181
Shares issued for option exercises
600,000
286,602
(55,000)
-
(119,102)
-
-
112,500
Shares issued for warrant exercises
1,863,299
1,968,768
(83,650)
-
(1,971)
-
-
1,883,147
Unrealized gain on fair value of
marketable securities
-
-
-
112,025
-
-
-
252,056
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
1,712,269
-
1,712,269
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,709,450)
(28,789)
(1,738,239)
August 31, 2021
191,532,185
66,009,448
-
40,220
8,364,971
(18,885,541)
3,362,225
55,810,883
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:28:00 UTC.