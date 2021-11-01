Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oroco Resource Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/01 05:00:00 pm
3.03 CAD   -0.98%
06:29p2022 Q1 Financial Statements
PU
06:29p2022 q1 mda
PU
10/18COPPER BOOK : 2021-2030 Outlook - Citi Research
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2022 Q1 Financial Statements

11/01/2021 | 06:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

AUGUST 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited) As at

August 31, 2021

May 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

17,971,725

$

20,213,252

Restricted cash (Note 9)

97,000

97,000

Receivables

588,492

828,428

Prepaid expenses and advances

931,664

605,195

19,588,881

21,743,875

Marketable securities (Note 4)

383,069

271,044

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

35,290,720

32,306,267

Equipment (Note 7)

1,719,500

607,690

$

56,982,170

$

54,928,876

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 8 and 12)

$

1,132,320

$

1,124,177

Derivative liability (Note 9)

25,524

62,075

1,157,844

1,186,252

Deferred tax liability

13,443

13,443

1,171,287

1,199,695

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 10)

66,009,448

63,754,078

Share subscriptions received in advance (Note 10)

-

138,650

Reserves (Note 10)

8,324,751

6,621,530

Deficit

(21,885,541)

(20,176,091)

Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders

52,448,658

50,338,167

Non-controlling interest (Note 11)

3,362,225

3,391,014

55,810,883

53,729,181

$

56,982,170

$

54,928,876

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Contingency (Note 6(a))

Subsequent events (Note 16)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Craig Dalziel"

"Stephen Leahy"

Craig Dalziel - Director

Stephen Leahy - Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended August 31,

2021

2020

Expenses

Business development

$

-

$

17,190

Consulting fees (Note 12)

51,000

56,250

Depreciation (Note 7)

142

170

Foreign currency gain

(60,360)

(3,770)

Management and director fees (Note 12)

102,000

82,125

Office and general

156,958

110,954

Professional fees (Note 12)

77,690

132,531

Share-based payment (Notes 10 and 12)

1,712,269

93,638

Shareholder communications and investor relations

30,639

10,821

Transfer agent and filing fees

19,676

11,337

Travel

24,123

2,209

Operating loss

(2,114,137)

(513,455)

Unrealized gain on fair value of derivative contract (Note 9)

36,551

-

Royalty income (Note 5)

339,347

232,477

375,898

232,477

Loss for the period

(1,738,239)

(280,978)

Unrealized gain on fair value of marketable

securities (Note 4)

112,025

252,056

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,626,214)

$

(28,922)

Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

$

(1,597,425)

$

(597)

Non-controlling interest (Note 11)

(28,789)

(28,325)

$

(1,626,214)

$

(28,922)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

190,429,243

153,227,987

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share Capital

Reserves

Share

subscriptions

Other

Non-

received in

comprehensive

Stock option and

controlling

Number

Amount

advance

income (loss)

warrant

Deficit

interest

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

May 31, 2020

147,367,405

35,081,553

-

(208,258)

3,259,540

(18,203,666)

7,152,789

27,081,958

Shares issued for cash

5,500,000

1,650,000

-

-

-

-

-

1,650,000

Share issue costs

-

(41,543)

-

-

10,388

-

-

(41,543)

Shares issued for option exercises

2,325,000

305,440

-

-

(119,815)

-

-

185,625

Shares issued for warrant exercises

1,906,200

619,184

-

-

-

-

-

619,184

Unrealized gain on fair value of

marketable securities

-

-

-

252,056

-

-

-

252,056

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

93,638

-

-

93,638

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(252,653)

(28,325)

(280,978)

August 31, 2020

157,098,605

37,614,634

-

43,798

3,243,751

(18,456,319)

7,124,464

29,570,328

May 31, 2021

189,068,886

63,754,078

138,650

(152,245)

6,773,775

(20,176,091)

3,391,014

53,729,181

Shares issued for option exercises

600,000

286,602

(55,000)

-

(119,102)

-

-

112,500

Shares issued for warrant exercises

1,863,299

1,968,768

(83,650)

-

(1,971)

-

-

1,883,147

Unrealized gain on fair value of

marketable securities

-

-

-

112,025

-

-

-

252,056

Share-based payment

-

-

-

-

1,712,269

-

1,712,269

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,709,450)

(28,789)

(1,738,239)

August 31, 2021

191,532,185

66,009,448

-

40,220

8,364,971

(18,885,541)

3,362,225

55,810,883

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
06:29p2022 Q1 Financial Statements
PU
06:29p2022 q1 mda
PU
10/18COPPER BOOK : 2021-2030 Outlook - Citi Research
PU
10/12COPPER : Pricing to Scarcity - Goldman Sachs, Commodities Research
PU
09/30OROCO RESOURCE : 2021 Q4 Financial Statements
PU
09/30OROCO RESOURCE : 2021 q4 mda
PU
09/29Oroco Resource Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2021
CI
07/29Oroco announces the start of drilling at santo tomas
GL
07/29Oroco Resource Corp. Announces the Start of Drilling at Santo Tomas
CI
07/25ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Oroco Resource Corp Drill Programs Approved For Copper Projects in ..
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,89 M -3,14 M -3,14 M
Net cash 2021 20,5 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -136x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 587 M 475 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Oroco Resource Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,06 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Craig James Dalziel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Graham President & Director
Steven Edward Vanry Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Martin Leahy Chairman
Robert G. Friesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.65.41%473
BHP GROUP-14.19%136 929
RIO TINTO PLC-16.63%102 964
GLENCORE PLC56.76%65 740
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.77%46 684
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.37%34 198