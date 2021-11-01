2022 Q1 MDA 11/01/2021 | 06:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Oroco Resource Corp. Management Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended August 31, 2021 Dated as of October 29, 2021 This Management Discussion and Analysis has been prepared as of October 29, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto for the year ended May 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). Those financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. All amounts in the financial statements and in this discussion and analysis are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Oroco Resource Corp. ("the Company") and its operations that are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "believe," "budget", "estimate," "expect", "intends", "plans", "potential" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management and operations, are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the Company's future financial and operational performance; the sufficiency of the Company's current working capital, anticipated cash flow or its ability to raise necessary funds; the anticipated amount and timing of work programs; our expectations with respect to future exchange rates; the estimated cost of and availability of funding necessary for sustaining capital; forecast capital and non-operating spending; and the Company's plans and expectations for its property, exploration and community relations operations. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory, and social uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: cost estimates for exploration programs; cost of drilling programs; prices for base and precious metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital estimates; our expectation that work towards the establishment of mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based will produce such estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled work; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations being received in a timely manner and can be maintained; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws, particularly given the potential for modifications and expansion of such laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (see "Risks and Uncertainties" in this MD&A), there may be other factors, such as the coronavirus global pandemic, which could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or to reflect changes in assumptions or in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law. QUALIFIED PERSON Mr. Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., of Cambria Geosciences Inc., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a senior consulting geoscientist to the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this management discussion and analysis. 1 THE COMPANY The Company was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on July 7, 2006. The Company's head office is located at Suite 1201 - 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 3Z3. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico with a primary focus on the assembly of the mineral concessions which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project (the "Santo Tomas Project") in Sinaloa State, Mexico. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "OCO", and it also trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market under the trading symbol "OR6" and the US OTC exchange under the trading symbol "ORRCF.PK". The Company's website address is: "www.orocoresourcecorp.com". The Company's subsidiaries are as follows: Country of Percentage of Name of Subsidiary Incorporation Ownership Principal Activity Minera Xochipala S.A. de C.V. ("MX") Mexico 100% Exploration in Mexico Xochipala Gold S.A. de C.V. ("XG") Mexico 86% Exploration in Mexico 0973496 B.C. Ltd. Canada 100% Holding company Altamura Copper Corp. ("Altamura") Canada 100% Holding company The Company also holds: (1) an inactive, nominal company incorporated in Canada; (2) a 50% interest in a now inactive, nominal company incorporated in Bahamas (Ruero International Ltd.); (3) a now inactive, nominal company incorporated in Mexico (Desarrollos Copper, S.A. de C.V.); and (4) a majority interest in Aztec Copper Inc. ("Aztec"), an inactive subsidiary incorporated in the United States and its subsidiary, Prime Aztec Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. an inactive subsidiary incorporated in Mexico. On March 2, 2020, pursuant to an option agreement dated September 27, 2018 (the "Altamura Option Agreement") the Company acquired 100% ownership of Altamura. Altamura held a majority interest in XG, which itself holds registered title to the seven mineral concessions (the "Core Concessions") which cover the known core of the Santo Tomas Project. For a description of the Altamura transaction, see the Company's Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 22, 2019. I n M a r c h 2 0 2 1 , XG issued 5 shares to Altamura for conversion of inter- company debt into equity, and in April 2021, the Company acquired the rights and interests of the sole other shareholder of XG's in 25 shares of XG in consideration for US$1,500,000 (the "XG Share Rights Acquisition"). The Company now holds an 86.1% interest in XG. MINERAL PROPERTIES Santo Tomas Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico The Company is focused on the exploration of the mineral concessions which encompass the Santo Tomas porphyry copper (Cu-Mo-Au-Ag) deposit in Sinaloa State, Mexico. XG's 100% registered interest in the Core Concessions is subject to an aggregate of 15% in contractual interests granted to thirds parties, resulting in the Company currently holding a net 73.2% interest in the Core Concessions. The Company may increase its net interest to 85.5% by the funding up to a cumulative $30,000,000 in property related expenditures, with no minimum obligations, as set out in the following table. 2 MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd…) Santo Tomas Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico (cont'd…) Altamura's net interest in the Core Concessions, following the XG Share Rights Acquisition, to result from funding of property related expenditures: Total Investment As at May 31, $3,000,000 $10,000,000 $20,000,000 $30,000,000 2021 (partially completed) Core Concession interest via XG equity Altamura 73.2% 75.7% 80.7% 83.2% 85.5% Other 11.8% 10.8% 7.3% 5.5% 4.5% Third party contractual interest Third parties 15.0% 13.5% 12% 11.3% 10.0% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% The Company also holds a 77.5% interest in each of the Papago 17, La China II and AMP Santo Tomas Red 1 concessions and an 80% interest in the Rossy and Papago Fracc 1 concessions (the "Peripheral Concessions") which are contiguous to the Core Concessions (collectively with the Peripheral Concessions, the "Santo Tomas Properties"). The Santo Tomas deposit lies within the Laramide porphyry copper province, a NW-SE trending, metallogenic belt formed in the Laramide Orogeny (80-40 Ma age). The province extends from the southwestern USA into northwestern Mexico. The Santo Tomás deposit lies mostly on the Core Concessions. The deposit is associated with an NNE-trending zone of sheeted quartz monzonite porphyry dikes that are hosted in strongly faulted and fractured Mesozoic metamorphosed andesite and limestone. The deposit is similar in age, host rocks and mineralization styles to the Cananea deposits, in Sonora, and other Laramide-age deposits of the southwestern USA. Nearby examples of similar Laramide-age deposits include the Bahuerachi and La Reforma deposits. This information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties that are the subject of this summary. The Santo Tomás deposit is mostly comprised of chalcopyrite, pyrite, and molybdenite sulphides with minor bornite, covellite, and chalcocite, which occur as fracture fillings, veinlets, and fine disseminations. Minor copper oxides occur near the surface. The Santo Tomás deposit is exposed in outcrop pattern along a 5 km strike length. South of Rio Fuerte, mineralization on the eastern and western flanks of the N-S Santo Tomás ridge are called the North Zone and South Zones, respectively. A mineralized zone lying north of the Rio Fuerte is termed the Brasiles Zone. Historical information and recent geological mapping demonstrated that the Brasiles Zone extends from the Core Concessions to the northeast onto the Peripheral Concessions. On the South Zone, extensions onto the Peripheral Concessions are evidenced by historical drilling data. The main mineralized zone varies between approximately 100 to 600 m in true thickness and dips moderately to the WNW at 50° in the North Zone. Similar moderate angle dips are apparent in the South Zone and Brasiles. The Santo Tomas deposit was defined by active exploration from 1968 to 1994. During that time, it was tested by 106 diamond and reverse circulation drill hole, for which the Company has data for 90, totalling 21,075 m of drilling. In 1994, Exall Resources Limited ("Exall") engaged Mintec, Inc. to conduct a historical mineral resource estimate and mining study, and Mountain States Research and Development, Inc. ("MSRDI") to conduct metallurgical testing. Relying on information generated by these studies, Bateman Engineering Inc., E&C Division, conducted a Prefeasibility Study. Beginning in 2017, the Company initiated a program of mineral exploration on the Santo Tomas Properties with surface geological mapping and the assembly of historical drilling information by Cambria Geosciences Inc. ("Cambria"). Additionally, the Company acquired RadarSat-2 Synthetic Aperture Radar ("SAR") data for the Santo Tomas district from Auracle Geospatial Science, Inc. ("Auracle"). 3 MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd…) Santo Tomas Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico (cont'd…) In early 2019, the Company commissioned fieldwork, led by D. A. Bridge, P. Geol., comprised of historical data verification and another structural and geological mapping of the North Zone and Brasiles Zone, toward the preparation of a Technical Report prepared in the requirement of the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") titled "Geology, Mineralization, and Exploration of the Santo Tomás Cu-(Mo-Au-Ag) Porphyry Deposit, Sinaloa, Mexico" by D. A. Bridge, P. Geol. with an effective date of August 22, 2019. The Technical Report, re-filed as amended in April 2020, is available on the Company's website at www.orocoresourcecorp.com. Subsequent to filing of the Technical Report, the Company commenced environmental permitting for camp, road and drill pad construction, and surface access negotiations with three land owners, including a private individual and two ejidos (communal agrarian settlements). The Company has entered into lease agreements with the two ejidos for the surface rights to South Zone and Brasiles Zone. Formalization of its agreement for the surface rights for the North Zone is pending regularization of the owner's title. The Company has obtained an environmental permit for the construction of roads, camp and 46 drill pad locations in the Brasiles Zone, and approval for 9 drill pad locations in the North Zone. An application for an environmental permit for South Zone has been filed with the Mexican Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources ("SEMARNAT"). In September of 2020, the Company commenced a large ground induced polarization survey with the intention of generating a three-dimensional model of certain electro-physical characteristics (chargeability and resistivity/conductivity) of the subsurface to a depth of 500 - 700m. This "3D-DCIP" survey was carried out by DIAS Geophysical under COVID conditions: the crew was led by two technical personnel provided by DIAS, and was otherwise locally staffed by the Company. In May 2021, the survey was completed following two expansions of the target area to increase the survey coverage from approximately 10km2 to about 14km2. During the period of the IP survey the Company also contracted Terraquest to fly a heli-borne magnetics survey and Eagle Mapping Services Ltd. to fly a local area fixed wing LiDAR survey. RSGeo (of Chile) was contracted to assemble satellite remote sensed hyperspectral scenes and to undertake a regional structural geology review and locally a more detailed structural analysis, with modeling of project area indications of lithologic alteration recognisable from multi-generational hyperspectral scenes. In 2021, the Company tasked MIRA Geoscience with more detailed inversions of the geophysical datasets and integration of these data with the LiDAR data. A structural interpretation of the LiDAR will also be undertaken by MIRA: this work will commence once all data sets have been finalised. The Company commenced its confirmation diamond drill program in the North Zone in July, 2021. The Company's work on this program is facilitated by an extensive network of existing access roads and historical drill roads. The Company currently operates community-based social and environmental programs in the area of the Santo Tomas Properties from its logistics and administrative base in the nearby community of Choix. The Company has supported modest public works such as water distribution, community road and infrastructure projects, and other social programs, as part of its commitment to the communities proximal to the Company's operations. The Company incurred $2,978,885 in exploration expenditures on the Santo Tomas Properties during the three months ended August 31, 2021. Xochipala Property, Guerrero State, Mexico The Xochipala Property, comprised of the Celia Gene (100 ha) and the contiguous Celia Generosa (93 ha) concessions, is located in the Municipality of Eduardo Neri, Guerrero, Mexico at the southern end of the Guerrero Gold Belt (the "GGB"). The Xochipala Property lies approximately four kilometres southeast of the Los Filos mine, just one kilometre from the town of Xochipala and 30 kilometres by good paved road from the state capital of Chilpancingo. The area is well served by a network of local roads. The district is served with hydroelectric power from the Caracol Dam. The Company incurred $5,568 in exploration expenditures on the Xochipala Property during the three months ended August 31, 2021 and continues to assess the appropriate next stage of exploration. 4 MINERAL PROPERTIES (cont'd…) Salvador Property, Guerrero State, Mexico The Salvador Property is a 100-hectare mining concession 100% owned by Minera Xochipala which lies approximately 25 kilometers to the west of the Xochipala Property and approximately 30 kilometers west of Chilpancingo, Guerrero. The Salvador property also hosts skarn mineralization associated with felsic intrusions similar to mineralization in the known ore deposits in the area. The Company did not conduct exploration on the Salvador Property during the three months ended August 31, 2021. CERRO PRIETO ROYALTY Pursuant to the sale of the Company's interest in the Cerro Prieto Property to Goldgroup in fiscal 2013, Goldgroup agreed to pay to the Company a production royalty (the "Production Royalty") quarterly in arrears. The Production Royalty, payable for each month in which the monthly average of the daily PM London gold fix is in excess of US$1,250 per ounce, is calculated at the rate of 20% of the dollar value of that excess for each ounce of gold produced from the property during that month, to a maximum royalty of US$90 per ounce. This Production Royalty will be payable for each and every ounce of the first 90,000 ounces of gold produced from the Property (approximately 80,000 ounces have been produced as at August 31, 2021). During the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company received or accrued $339,347 (2020 - $232,477) in royalty revenue. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded a loss from continuing operations of $1,738,239 (2020 - $280,978) or $0.01 per share (2020 - $0.00). The Company has no income producing assets. The Company reported royalty revenues during the period from the Cerro Prieto Property. The Company is considered to be in the acquisition and exploration stage. The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral concessions which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State, Mexico. For the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded operating expenses of $2,114,137 (2020 - $513,455), which included business development of $nil (2020 - $17,190), consulting fees of $51,000 (2020 - $56,250), management and directors fees of $102,000 (2020 - $82,125), professional fees of $77,690 (2020 - $132,531), and share-based payment of $1,712,269 (2020 - $93,638) 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 