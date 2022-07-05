Log in
Equities
Canada
Bourse de Toronto
Oroco Resource Corp.
News
Summary
OCO
CA6870331007
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
(OCO)
Add to my list
Delayed Bourse de Toronto -
12:53 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.7300
CAD
+1.39%
01:23p
Oroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
GL
01:23p
Oroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
GL
06/27
RFC AMBRIAN COMMENT
: A Little Perspective
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
01:23p
Oroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
GL
01:23p
Oroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
GL
06/27
RFC AMBRIAN COMMENT
: A Little Perspective
PU
06/24
OROCO RESOURCE
: Field Activity Update - Week of June 20, 2022
PU
06/24
Oroco resources - brasiles drilling tests the northward extension of the santo tomas no..
AQ
06/23
Oroco Resource Reports Results of First Round of Drilling on Brasiles Zone of Santo Tom..
MT
06/23
Brasiles drilling tests the northward extension of the santo tomas north zone - updated
GL
06/23
Brasiles drilling tests the northward extension of the santo tomas north zone
GL
06/23
Brasiles drilling tests the northward extension of the santo tomas north zone
AQ
06/23
Oroco Resource Corp. Announces the Results of the First Round of Exploration Drilling o..
CI
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-3,89 M
-2,98 M
-2,98 M
Net cash 2021
20,5 M
15,7 M
15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
-136x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
148 M
113 M
113 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
90,7%
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Lock
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Graham
President & Director
Steven Edward Vanry
Chief Financial Officer
Craig James Dalziel
Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Leahy
Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
-64.71%
114
BHP GROUP LIMITED
-3.86%
138 343
RIO TINTO PLC
-1.08%
98 708
GLENCORE PLC
16.30%
68 871
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
-5.84%
41 769
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)
26.11%
32 462
