  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Oroco Resource Corp.
  News
  Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:53 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.7300 CAD   +1.39%
01:23pOroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
01:23pOroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
06/27RFC AMBRIAN COMMENT : A Little Perspective
PU
All news about OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
01:23pOroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
01:23pOroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
06/27RFC AMBRIAN COMMENT : A Little Perspective
PU
06/24OROCO RESOURCE : Field Activity Update - Week of June 20, 2022
PU
06/24Oroco resources - brasiles drilling tests the northward extension of the santo tomas no..
AQ
06/23Oroco Resource Reports Results of First Round of Drilling on Brasiles Zone of Santo Tom..
MT
GL
GL
AQ
06/23Oroco Resource Corp. Announces the Results of the First Round of Exploration Drilling o..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,89 M -2,98 M -2,98 M
Net cash 2021 20,5 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -136x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart OROCO RESOURCE CORP.
Oroco Resource Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Lock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Graham President & Director
Steven Edward Vanry Chief Financial Officer
Craig James Dalziel Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Leahy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.-64.71%114
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.86%138 343
RIO TINTO PLC-1.08%98 708
GLENCORE PLC16.30%68 871
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.84%41 769
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)26.11%32 462