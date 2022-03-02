Log in
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

Oroco Resource : 2022 ESTMA Report

03/02/2022
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Oroco Resource Corp.

Reporting Year

From

2020-06-01

To:

2021-05-31

Date submitted

2022-01-14

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E409323

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

David Rose

Date

2022-01-14

Position Title

Corporate Secretary

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2020-06-01

To:

2021-05-31

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Oroco Resource Corp.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E409323

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Ministry of Environment and

958

958

Natural Resources

National Assets Administration

77,073

Mexico

Government of Mexico

and Appraisals Institute

77,073

de Bienes Nacionales

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Tax Administration Office

334,369

334,369

Additional Notes:

Amounts were paid in Mexican Pesos and translated to CAD at the exchange rate of 1 Pesos to 0.0618 CAD. The currency conversion calculation is the same method used by the Reporting Entity in its consolidated financial statements.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2020-06-01

To:

2021-05-31

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Oroco Resource Corp.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E409323

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Mexico

Santo Tomas

402,609

402,609

Mexico

Xochipala

9,791

9,791

Additional Notes3:

Amounts were paid in Mexican Pesos and translated to CAD at the exchange rate of 1 Pesos to 0.0618 CAD. The currency conversion calculation is the same method used by the Reporting Entity in its consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
