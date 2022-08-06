Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Oroco Resource Corp.
  News
  Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:34 2022-08-05 pm EDT
0.8300 CAD   -2.35%
Oroco Resource : Field Activity Update - Week of August 1, 2022

08/06/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
UPDATE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 1, 2022

Drilling continues with a focus on North Zone - we completed N021 and N022 whilst N023 is well advanced on the east slope of North Zone using a recently deployed rig. B007 at Brasiles will be complete shortly, with a plan to affect some modifications/repairs to that rig before re-locating it.

The Huites Reservoir continues to rise, and we now have two of boats in operation reducing the frequency of trips by road to the site. This eases the supply of water for drilling and adds to the increased drill water security.

As welcome as the rains are, there is a need to stand down and idle drills during torrential/cloudburst conditions (which tend to pass quickly). This practice has a limited impact on our drilling productivity, but in the past week a brief hillside 'sheet flow' entrained some mud and boulder debris through the drill pad at N021 (pictured below). We thank the site security and drilling teams for placing safety first.

The site geological team are focused on preparations to handle more core following their completion during the week of core re-logging (a program that started during our June drilling hiatus). We expect that this work will enable updating of our databases and geological understanding which will inform near term modeling of the North Zone geology. This modeling is an important step in our preparations for resource estimation work that will commence later this year.

We have expanded the core sawing and sampling facility on site, where we will shortly receive the second of two new core saws.

____________________________________________

@Orococorp

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 16:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
