  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oroco Resource Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:03 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.9000 CAD    0.00%
Oroco Resource : Field Activity Update - Week of August 15, 2022

08/20/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
UPDATE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 15, 2022

Drill hole N025 and N026 are now complete, with N024 continuing (see view of N024 looking southward from a location close to N009, below).

Drills are moving to start holes N027 and N028, which continues our focus on the North Zone resource definition program.

The Hydracore 5000 drill belonging to the Company is still being serviced ahead of redeployment.

We continue preparations for further expansion of the drill fleet, and are busy with the final preparations for access to South Zone where we intend to situate the new drill rigs as they arrive.

Storms over the last week have been challenging and we are looking forward to an expected easing of rains in th coming weeks.

The site infrastructure team is presently stretched, but maintaining access to the project, which is helped by the increased the utilization of the boats on the Fuerte River.

Having the field teams based in the Camps has also eased support of the infrastructure following the storms.

362 samples (including duplicates and standards) were shipped from Ranchito to the assay lab during the week.

_______________________________________

During the week, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates published another superbly researched and argued reports on the commodities market titled "WHY RESOURCES DURING A RECESSION" that may be downloaded directly from the Goehring & Rozencwajg web site.

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 03:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
