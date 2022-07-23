Oroco Resource : Field Activity Update - Week of July 18, 2022

Drilling continues at both the North Zone and Brasiles. The program is enjoying the benefits of a more proximal water source owing to the arrival of the rainy season, which is characterised by monsoonal downpours. Our 2021 experience and some investment in road equipment (grader, small excavator) and the construction of stone storm walls by a community team during the dry season has helped minimise the impact of the rains and to keep 24/7 drilling operations continuing smoothly thus far.

At the North Zone, focus remains on drilling the west flank at hole N021: however at drill hole N022 we have commenced with some shallower angle drilling from a collar on the east slope. Hole N022 was collared following the completion of Hole N020, the southernmost holes yet drilled by Oroco in the current program. Both drill holes are proceeding well.

At Brasiles the drilling of hole B007 continues to test the northward continuation of Brasiles west below the limestone cover. The hole steps 400m northward of previous Oroco drilling on the Brasiles West Zone.

The Company has expanded the core sawing facility at Ranchito in preparation for the August mobilization of additional drilling capacity.