  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Oroco Resource Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-07-08 pm EDT
0.7300 CAD   -7.59%
05:14pOROCO RESOURCE : Field Activity Update - Week of July 4, 2022
PU
07/05Oroco Resource Resumes Drilling in Santo Tomas
MT
07/05Oroco resumes drilling at santo tomas
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oroco Resource : Field Activity Update - Week of July 4, 2022

07/08/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
UPDATE FOR THE WEEK OF July 4, 2022

News Release: Issued July 5, 2022

https://orocoresourcecorp.com/news/oroco-resumes-drilling-at-santo-tomas

Oroco Resumes Drilling at Santo Tomas

VANCOUVER, Canada - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO; OTC: ORRCF) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed its drilling operations at Santo Tomas as the Federal military operations in the area have ended. Drilling commenced overnight at Brasiles with the resumption of Hole B007, and in the North Zone with the continuation of Hole N020.

"A safe and orderly return to drilling has been undertaken and we look forward to increasing our productivity with the additional drill capacity that is being planned" stated Richard Lock, Oroco's CEO.

Core logging and assaying have continued during the period of drill stoppage, with an improvement in methods of handling and analysis, thereby better preparing the geological team for an increase in the rate of core processing.

In addition, Oroco has started work with Ausenco to prepare a 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Initial work on metallurgical testing is underway with samples being selected for shipment to the lab. It is planned for the PEA to be completed in Q1 2023.

https://twitter.com/OrocoCorp/status/1544680987321319426?s=20&t=wfDZgUS6rbaobDIuBl5MDw

https://twitter.com/OrocoCorp/status/1544309352059834368?s=20&t=m84CSCt4hfU9j3sI4Ar32w

https://twitter.com/MinesAndMoney/status/1545045034545778691?s=20&t=m84CSCt4hfU9j3sI4Ar32w

[Link]

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 21:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
