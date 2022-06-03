Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Oroco Resource Corp.
  News
  Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/03 03:59:59 pm EDT
1.340 CAD   -0.74%
04:02pOROCO RESOURCE : Field Activity Update - Week of May 30, 2022
PU
05/30OROCO RESOURCE : Field Activity Update - Week of May 30, 2022
PU
05/27OROCO RESOURCE : Field Activity Update - Week of May 23, 2022
PU
Oroco Resource : Field Activity Update - Week of May 30, 2022

06/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Drilling continues at both the North Zone and Brasiles. At the North Zone, we focus on following the mineralization along strike and to depth below the Santo Tomas ridge. We seek to minimize our impact on the environment and to get the best use of old road building that runs along the flanks of the ridge. Therefore, we push our step-out drilling northward and southward at once.

Rig #1 completed drilling hole N019 at the northern extremity of the new drilling, testing the North Zone deposit at depth below N009, and N016. Next, we will move this rig further north to test another increment of the deposit northward and to depth in another 2 to 4 drill holes, progressing up to 300m northward along strike and to depth.

Rig #2 began drilling hole N020 last week at the southern extremity of the new drilling. Drilling continues. N020 is collared in an area blanketed by young volcanic rocks that conceal the North Zone deposit. This drilling is a full 200m south of the fence drilled by N017 and N015. Our geological modelling shows that the historical drilling near this location only "clipped" the North Zone mineralization. Drilling here will test the full width of our targeted North Zone body.

N020 has now encountered strongly altered volcanic and intrusive rocks at the predicted depth and we are "on schedule" with this test. The Santo Tomas deposit is a very large, tabular body of Laramide age intrusive dikes into altered andesites. Mineralization is comprised of pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite, covellite, and molybdenite in veins, fractures and disseminations. Core intervals are presently being logged and prepared for core splitting.

Rig #3, is located in Brasiles. The rig completed drilling of the southern portion of a linear zone of intrusion and alteration in limestone and andesite. B006 was located 200m south of B005. The road building is now complete, and we are stepping 400 m north of our first holes in this Brasiles West zone. A B007 test at this location will extend our testing of Brasiles West to a full 900 m of strike length.

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 20:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,89 M -3,09 M -3,09 M
Net cash 2021 20,5 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -136x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 277 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard P. Lock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Graham President & Director
Steven Edward Vanry Chief Financial Officer
Craig James Dalziel Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Leahy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OROCO RESOURCE CORP.-33.82%219
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.90%167 360
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 602
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 728
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 668
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.01%40 199