  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Oroco Resource Corp.
  News
  Summary
    OCO   CA6870331007

OROCO RESOURCE CORP.

(OCO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:57 2022-06-10 pm EDT
1.320 CAD    0.00%
05:43pOROCO RESOURCE : Field Activity Update - Week ofJune 6, 2022
PU
06/09Oroco Resource Corp Lost 3.65% Today, Then Says Temporarily Suspends Drilling Activities
MT
06/09Oroco temporarily suspends drilling activities
GL
Oroco Resource : Field Activity Update - Week ofJune 6, 2022

06/10/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
UPDATE FOR THE WEEK OF June 6, 2022

On June 10 The Company issued a news release titled "Oroco Temporarily Suspends Drilling Activities"

This news release is with regard to the Company's response to the Federal military's presence in the area as a result of activities that do not, and have not affected our operations and people and which have occurred in areas peripheral to the Company's operations. The Company voluntarily removed its workers from the field out of an abundance of caution. We expect them to return to the field relatively soon, and will inform shareholders when they do.

Following the issuance of the news Oroco held a call with shareholders. A recording of the call is now online and linked here :

In addition to a discussion of the subject of the news release, Oroco's President, Ian Graham, and VP, Business Development , Adam Smith, spoke of recent progress with the drill program, core logging and sampling, detailing the considerable strike length, depth and width of mineralizations encountered in the drill program to date, and using the VRIFY viewer identified the location of recent drill holes, highlighting the many intersections drilled outside of the area of historical drilling.

This week also saw the announcement by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) of the newly launched S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index. Oroco is pleased to have been selected among 40 companies for inclusion in this new index.

[Link]

"The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index is designed to measure Canadian-listed companies engaged in the production or exploration of metals used in battery manufacturing."

The full news release announcing the launch of the Battery Metal Index can be found here.

In additional news, Oroco launched an updated and expanded version of the VRIFY viewer. Vrify allows for interactive 3D and 360° presentations and facilitates sharing published drill results and ongoing drilling progress with investors.

The use of Vrify offers streamlined two-way communication with existing and potential investors and allows the company to highlight its progress in developing the Santo Tomás project in a visual context.

The viewer can be found embedded on the front page of Oroco's website and can also be loaded as a stand-alone viewer here.

Investors can elect to explore Vrify on their own or may request a meeting with Oroco's head of Investor Relations, Adam Smith, to receive a guided tour. Virtual meetings can be scheduled right within Vrify here.

[Link]

Vrify functions similar to Google Earth allowing viewers to manipulate and move around a 3D representation of Santo Tomás. Viewers can activate and deactivate a number of data layers, including received drill results and pending hole traces, historical grade shell and the measured and indicated resource, 3DIP chargeability anomaly and select 3DIP cross sections.

Upon launching Vrify the interactive viewer can be loaded by clicking the 3D icon. A dropdown menu on the right hand side allows users to activate and deactivate up to 50 individual layers and labels. For mobile viewing the Vrify viewer is also available as an app for iOS here.

[Link]

Disclaimer

Oroco Resource Corp. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
