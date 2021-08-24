Log in
Orocobre : Appendix 3X - F Heredia - 20210825 App 3X - F Heredia .pdf

08/24/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Orocobre Limited

ABN

31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Florencia Heredia

Date of appointment

25 August 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interests of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

7,320 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interests of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
