Orocobre : Appendix 3X - M Rowley - 20210825 App 3X - M Rowley .pdf

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
Orocobre Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
31 112 589 910
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Martin Rowley
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
25 August 2021
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interests of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Number & class of securities
|
602,345 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of Securities
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Rowley Super Investments Pty Ltd
|
1,030,091 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
Jaeger Investments Pty Ltd <>
|
1,193,061 fully paid ordinary shares
|
Shellcove (NSW) A/C>
|
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interests of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
N/A
|
which interest relates
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3X Page 2
|
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
Orocobre Limited published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:43:04 UTC.