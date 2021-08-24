Orocobre : Appendix 3X - M Rowley - 20210825 App 3X - M Rowley .pdf

Appendix 3X

Rule 3.19A.1

Name of entity Orocobre Limited ABN 31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Martin Rowley Date of appointment 25 August 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities 602,345 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of Securities Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Rowley Super Investments Pty Ltd 1,030,091 fully paid ordinary shares Jaeger Investments Pty Ltd <> 1,193,061 fully paid ordinary shares Shellcove (NSW) A/C>

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

