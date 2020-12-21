Orocobre : Appendix 3Y – Perez de Solay - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Append 3Y_MPDS_Dec20_Final.

Log in
OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
Orocobre : Appendix 3Y – Perez de Solay

12/21/2020 | 05:49pm EST

12/21/2020 | 05:49pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN

31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Martín Pérez de Solay

Date of last notice

18 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

21 December 2020

No. Of securities held prior to change

152,818 Ordinary Shares

87,524

FY19

Performance

Rights

Orocobre

Limited

Performance Rights and Option

Plan

US$250,000

performance

rights vesting and based on the

share price on the second

anniversary of employment i.e.

12 November 2020.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

38,108 FY20 STI Performance

Rights

-

Orocobre

Limited

Performance Rights and Option

Plan

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

152,818 Ordinary Shares

87,524

FY19

Performance

Rights

Orocobre

Limited

Performance Rights and Option

Plan

38,108 FY20 STI Performance

Rights

-

Orocobre

Limited

Performance Rights and Option

Plan

US$250,000

performance

rights vesting and based on the

share price on the second

anniversary of employment i.e.

12 November 2020.

Nature of change

Issue of Performance Rights in respect

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of FY20 short term incentive

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 22:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 108 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
Net income 2021 -30,2 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2021 94,5 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 497 M 1 134 M 1 137 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,62 AUD
Last Close Price 4,35 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED64.15%1 141
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.77.03%12 436
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY88.41%11 141
ICL GROUP LTD-7.02%5 977
PHOSAGRO31.31%5 578
UPL LIMITED-25.26%4 782
