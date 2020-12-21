Orocobre : Appendix 3Y – Perez de Solay - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_Append 3Y_MPDS_Dec20_Final.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity OROCOBRE LIMITED ABN 31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Martín Pérez de Solay Date of last notice 18 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 21 December 2020 No. Of securities held prior to change • 152,818 Ordinary Shares • 87,524 FY19 Performance Rights Orocobre Limited Performance Rights and Option Plan • US$250,000 performance rights vesting and based on the share price on the second anniversary of employment i.e. 12 November 2020.