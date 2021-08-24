Orocobre : Appendix 3Z - Katayama - 20210825 Appendix 3Z - Katayama.pdf

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Orocobre Limited ABN 31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Masaharu Katayama Date of last notice 12 April 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 25 August 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which N/A interest relates

