Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orocobre Limited    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orocobre : Appendix 4D - Appendix 4D _FINAL.pdf

02/26/2021 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 February 2021

1. Results

  • 1.1 Revenues from ordinary activities

  • 1.2 Net statutory (loss)/ profit for the half-year from continuing operations, attributable to members

1.3 Net statutory (loss/profit for the half-year, attributable to members

2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the half-year ended 31 December 2020.

2. Net tangible assets

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

2.28

2.49

3. Review Report - The half-year financial report has been subject to an auditors review.

Authorised by:

Richard S. Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 4D

Results for announcement to the market

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN 31 112 589 910

31 Dec 2020

US $'000

31 Dec 2019

35,880

  • (29,142) (18,943)

  • (29,142) (18,943)

48,966

% Variance

(27%)

54%

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OROCOBRE LIMITED
01:23aOROCOBRE : Half Year Results FY21 - ORE ASX Announcement_2021 Half Year Results_..
PU
01:23aOROCOBRE : Half Year Results FY21 Presentation - ORE Investor Presentation_Half ..
PU
01:23aOROCOBRE : Half Year Results FY21 Directors Report and Financials - 2021 Half Ye..
PU
01:23aOROCOBRE : Appendix 4D - Appendix 4D _FINAL.pdf
PU
02/25OROCOBRE LIMITED : Reports H1 FY21 Results
AQ
02/25OROCOBRE : Net Loss Widens in July-December 2020 on Restructuring Program; Share..
MT
02/18OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
AQ
02/16OROCOBRE : FY21 half year results briefing details - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_F..
PU
02/16OROCOBRE LIMITED : 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
AQ
02/16UPDATE : Orocobre Up Near 5% as Reports No Injuries, Minor Damage From Earthquak..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2021 -29,6 M -23,1 M -23,1 M
Net Debt 2021 74,1 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 748 M 1 391 M 1 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,20 AUD
Last Close Price 5,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Oris de Roa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED13.65%1 391
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.11.69%15 255
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY10.67%12 276
ICL GROUP LTD16.50%7 497
PHOSAGRO26.14%6 925
UPL LIMITED27.01%5 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ