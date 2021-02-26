Orocobre : Appendix 4D - Appendix 4D _FINAL.pdf

26 February 2021
1. Results
1.1 Revenues from ordinary activities
1.2 Net statutory (loss)/ profit for the half-year from continuing operations, attributable to members
1.3 Net statutory (loss/profit for the half-year, attributable to members
2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the half-year ended 31 December 2020.
2. Net tangible assets
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2019
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
2.28
2.49
3. Review Report - The half-year financial report has been subject to an auditors review.
Authorised by:
Richard S. Anthon
Joint Company Secretary
For more information please contact:Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au
ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT
Appendix 4D
Results for announcement to the market
OROCOBRE LIMITED
ABN 31 112 589 910
31 Dec 2020
US $'000
31 Dec 2019
35,880
-
(29,142) (18,943)
-
(29,142) (18,943)
48,966
% Variance
(27%)
54%
