Orocobre : Appendix 4D - Appendix 4D _FINAL.pdf

26 February 2021

1. Results

1.1 Revenues from ordinary activities

1.2 Net statutory (loss)/ profit for the half-year from continuing operations, attributable to members

1.3 Net statutory (loss/profit for the half-year, attributable to members

2. Dividends - The Directors have determined that there will be no payment of a dividend for the half-year ended 31 December 2020.

2. Net tangible assets 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 2.28 2.49

3. Review Report - The half-year financial report has been subject to an auditors review.

Authorised by:

Richard S. Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager Orocobre Limited

T: +61 7 3871 3985 M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com W: www.orocobre.com.au

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appendix 4D

Results for announcement to the market

OROCOBRE LIMITED

ABN 31 112 589 910

31 Dec 2020

US $'000

31 Dec 2019

35,880

(29,142) (18,943)

(29,142) (18,943)

48,966

% Variance

(27%)

54%