OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
Orocobre : Change in Substantial Holding - Change in Substantial Holding.

12/16/2020 | 05:39pm EST
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671 B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Orocobre Limited

ACN/ARSN

112 589 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Svenska Handelsbanken AB Publ

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

15/12/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on 11/03/2020

The previous notice was dated

11/03/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voling interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary

13 458 654

5,14%

21 434 139

6,23%

Shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

ref

annexure

a

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

ref

annexure

b

Annexure A

Changes in relevant interest

Person whose relevant interest

Holder of relevant interest

Date of change

changed

Nature of change

Consideration

Class and

number of shares

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

15/12/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

4.1573

Fully paid ordinary shares

337,080

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

14/12/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

4.0265

Fully paid ordinary shares

763,802

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

12/10/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

2.8886

Fully paid ordinary shares

3,584,700

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

12/10/2020

Handelsbanken Global Tema

Sale

2.8886

Fully paid ordinary shares

3,484,950

Handelsinvest investeringsforvaltning A/S

12/10/2020

Handelsinvest Verden

Sale

2.8886

Fully paid ordinary shares

99,750

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

5/10/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

2.5666

Fully paid ordinary shares

400,000

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

23/07/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

3.1563

Fully paid ordinary shares

156,476

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

21/07/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

3.0511

Fully paid ordinary shares

183,263

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

15/07/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

2.7595

Fully paid ordinary shares

93,203

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

14/07/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

2.6086

Fully paid ordinary shares

156,797

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

5/06/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

2.7608

Fully paid ordinary shares

106,868

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

10/03/2020

Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Purchase

2.4121

Fully paid ordinary shares

360,997

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

4/09/2020

Handelsbanken Latinamerikafond

Institutional placement

2.52

Fully paid ordinary shares

132,000

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

4/09/2020 Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

Institutional placement

2.52

Fully paid ordinary shares

4,067,854

Issue of shares in relation to

aquirement of Advantage

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

24/04/2020 Handelsbanken Hållbar energi

lithium corp

2.07

Fully paid ordinary shares

1,217,145

Annexure B

Present relevant interest

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

SHB has a relevant interest in

ordinary shares by virtue of

section 608(3) of the

Svenska Handelsbanken AB Publ

corporations act 2001

Has a relevant interest in

ordinary shares in its capacity as

an investment fund company for

Handelsbanken Fonder AB

a range of investment funds

Class and number of securities

Fully Paid ordinary shares 225 879

Fully Paid ordinary shares 21 208 260

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 107 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2021 -33,9 M -25,6 M -25,6 M
Net Debt 2021 114 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 085 M 1 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,53 AUD
Last Close Price 4,17 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operating Officer
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Richard Phillip Seville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED57.36%1 107
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.71.26%12 304
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY78.94%10 591
ICL GROUP LTD-4.12%6 069
PHOSAGRO28.20%5 431
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED58.45%4 848
