Orocobre : Change in Substantial Holding - Change in Substantial Holding.
12/16/2020 | 05:39pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671 B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Orocobre Limited
ACN/ARSN
112 589 910
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Publ
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
15/12/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on 11/03/2020
The previous notice was dated
11/03/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voling interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully Paid Ordinary
13 458 654
5,14%
21 434 139
6,23%
Shares
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
relation to change (7)
of securities
affected
changed
affected
ref
annexure
a
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest (6)
of securities
interest
(8)
ref
annexure
b
Annexure A
Changes in relevant interest
Person whose relevant interest
Holder of relevant interest
Date of change
changed
Nature of change
Consideration
Class and
number of shares
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
15/12/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
4.1573
Fully paid ordinary shares
337,080
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
14/12/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
4.0265
Fully paid ordinary shares
763,802
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
12/10/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
2.8886
Fully paid ordinary shares
3,584,700
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
12/10/2020
Handelsbanken Global Tema
Sale
2.8886
Fully paid ordinary shares
3,484,950
Handelsinvest investeringsforvaltning A/S
12/10/2020
Handelsinvest Verden
Sale
2.8886
Fully paid ordinary shares
99,750
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
5/10/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
2.5666
Fully paid ordinary shares
400,000
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
23/07/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
3.1563
Fully paid ordinary shares
156,476
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
21/07/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
3.0511
Fully paid ordinary shares
183,263
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
15/07/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
2.7595
Fully paid ordinary shares
93,203
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
14/07/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
2.6086
Fully paid ordinary shares
156,797
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
5/06/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
2.7608
Fully paid ordinary shares
106,868
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
10/03/2020
Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Purchase
2.4121
Fully paid ordinary shares
360,997
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
4/09/2020
Handelsbanken Latinamerikafond
Institutional placement
2.52
Fully paid ordinary shares
132,000
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
4/09/2020 Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
Institutional placement
2.52
Fully paid ordinary shares
4,067,854
Issue of shares in relation to
aquirement of Advantage
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
24/04/2020 Handelsbanken Hållbar energi
lithium corp
2.07
Fully paid ordinary shares
1,217,145
Annexure B
Present relevant interest
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
SHB has a relevant interest in
ordinary shares by virtue of
section 608(3) of the
Svenska Handelsbanken AB Publ
corporations act 2001
Has a relevant interest in
ordinary shares in its capacity as
an investment fund company for
Handelsbanken Fonder AB
a range of investment funds
Class and number of securities
Fully Paid ordinary shares 225 879
Fully Paid ordinary shares 21 208 260
