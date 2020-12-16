Orocobre : Change in Substantial Holding - Change in Substantial Holding.

004 1-'age 1 ot l 1 o July lUU1

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671 B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Orocobre Limited ACN/ARSN 112 589 910 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Svenska Handelsbanken AB Publ ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 15/12/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 11/03/2020 The previous notice was dated 11/03/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voling interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully Paid Ordinary 13 458 654 5,14% 21 434 139 6,23% Shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected changed affected ref annexure a

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: