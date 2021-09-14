Orocobre : Change of Directors Interest Notice - 20210914 Appendix 3Y - Seville.pdf

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Orocobre Limited ABN 31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Richard Phillip Seville Date of last notice 7 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr Seville is a director of the following (including registered holder) registered holders of Ordinary Shares: Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant • Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <> interest. Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member • Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The Seville Trust Date of change 8, 9 & 13 September 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <> Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member: 4,918,096 Ordinary Shares Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The Seville Trust: 415,857 Ordinary Shares Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.