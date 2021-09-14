Log in
    ORE   AU000000ORE0

OROCOBRE LIMITED

(ORE)
  Report
News 
Summary

Orocobre : Change of Directors Interest Notice - 20210914 Appendix 3Y - Seville.pdf

09/14/2021
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Orocobre Limited

ABN

31 112 589 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Phillip Seville

Date of last notice

7 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Seville is a director of the following

(including registered holder)

registered holders of Ordinary Shares:

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>

interest.

Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member

Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The

Seville Trust

Date of change

8, 9 & 13 September 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>

Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member:

4,918,096 Ordinary Shares

Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The Seville

Trust:

415,857 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>

Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member:

418,096 Ordinary Shares

Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The Seville

Trust:

415,857 Ordinary Shares

Value/Consideration

$7,774,764.75

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>

Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member:

4,500,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

n/a

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

n/a

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
