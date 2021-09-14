Orocobre : Change of Directors Interest Notice - 20210914 Appendix 3Y - Seville.pdf

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Orocobre Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
31 112 589 910
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Richard Phillip Seville
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
7 January 2021
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Mr Seville is a director of the following
|
(including registered holder)
|
registered holders of Ordinary Shares:
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
• Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>
|
interest.
|
|
Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member
|
|
• Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The
|
|
Seville Trust
|
|
|
Date of change
|
8, 9 & 13 September 2021
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>
|
|
Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member:
|
|
4,918,096 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The Seville
|
|
Trust:
|
|
415,857 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
n/a
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>
|
|
Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member:
|
|
418,096 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Ockleston Nominees Pty Ltd ATF The Seville
|
|
Trust:
|
|
415,857 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$7,774,764.75
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Richard Seville & Associates Pty Ltd <>
|
|
Seville Super Fund A/C> Fund Member:
|
|
4,500,000 Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market trade
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
|
|
back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
n/a
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
n/a
|
this provided?
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Orocobre Limited published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:07 UTC.