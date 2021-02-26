Log in
Orocobre : Half Year Results FY21 Directors Report and Financials - 2021 Half Year Directors Report with Finanicals and Auditors docs1.pdf

02/26/2021
AUI-930308686v1

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION …………………………………………………………………………………… . .................................... 3

DIRECTOR'S REPORT .................................................................................................................................... 4

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION .................................................................................................. 18

FINANCIAL REPORT

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT ................................................................................................... 20

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................. 21

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ........................................................................................................... 22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .......................................................................... 23

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ...................................................................................... 24

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................................................... 25

DIRECTOR'S DECLARATION .......................................................................................................................... 36

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ....................................................................................................... 37

SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS .......................................................................................................................... 39

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS

COMPANY

AUDITORS

Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Robert Hubbard

Managing Director & CEO Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay

Non-Executive Directors Mr. Richard Seville

Mr. John Gibson, Jr

Mr. Fernando Oris de Roa

Mr. Federico Nicholson (retired 30 November 2020)

Ms. Leanne Heywood

Mr. Masaharu Katayama

Ms. Patricia Martinez (appointed 1 December 2020)

Joint Company Secretary Mr. Neil Kaplan

Mr. Rick Anthon

Orocobre Limited ACN 112 589 910

Registered Office Riparian Plaza - Level 35 71 Eagle Street Brisbane QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

Principal Office Riparian Plaza - Level 35 71 Eagle Street Brisbane QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

Postal Address GPO Box 3024 Brisbane QLD 4001 AUSTRALIATelephone: +61 7 3871 3985 Facsimile: +61 7 3720 8988 Email: mail@orocobre.com Website: www.orocobre.com

SHARE REGISTRIES

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 1 - 200 Mary Street Brisbane QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

100 University Avenue - 8th Floor

Toronto ON M5J 2Y1 CANADA

ERNST & YOUNG

Level 51 - 111 Eagle Street Brisbane QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

LEGAL ADVISORS

Jones Day

Riverside Centre - Level 31 123 Eagle Street

Brisbane QLD 4000 AUSTRALIA

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Suite 5300 TD Bank Tower Toronto Dominion Centre 66 Wellington Street West Toronto ON M5K 1E6 CANADA

Your Directors submit the financial report of the consolidated group for the half-year ended 31 December 2020.

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

The following persons were Directors of the Company during the half-year and at the date of this report:

  • R. Hubbard (Non-Executive Chairman)

    • J. W. Gibson

    • L. Heywood

    • F. Oris de Roa

    • Mr F. Nicolson (retired 30 November 2020)

    • P. Martinez

    • M. Katayama

    • R. P. Seville

  • M. Pérez de Solay

SAFETY AND COVID-19

Olaroz

Orocobre strongly believes safety is the foundation to improved productivity, quality and financial results. As such, health and safety remains a key priority for the Company.

No Lost Time Injuries (LTI) were recorded at Olaroz during the first half of FY21. As at 31st December the operations recorded 342 days without an LTI. Olaroz recorded a TRIFR rate of 2.4 which is down from 3.0 in the previous corresponding period.

Olaroz continues to implement a comprehensive safety culture change plan, born from an exhaustive safety audit conducted by DuPont. The Intelex database for HSE and Quality events management was officially launched during the half. At this stage the system is used extensively by mid-line supervisors and managers. Intelex serves as an event management system following a workflow that allows the team to report, check, classify, investigate, develop corrective and preventive action plans.

During the remainder of the year Olaroz will complete the transition from the current system (SMC) to Intelex. Lagging and key leading indicators have been defined to measure and improve safety and environmental performance and are now tracked through the Intelex database.

The Dupont programs continue to enhance our safety culture and remain a key priority even during the current COVID-19 situation.

Despite COVID-19 related delays, Stage 2 Expansion related activities will materially increase through the remainder of the calendar year. Further measures have been put in place to mitigate the inherently higher risk of safety incidents occurring during the construction phase.

The central safety committee and five subcommittees (training, operational discipline, audit, risk management and incident investigation), established in FY19, continue to make good progress establishing improved 'operating discipline', via specialised operator training programs and more frequent risk assessments.

Borax

Two LTIs were recorded at Borax early in the half, one at Tincalayu and one at Campo Quijano. Following these incidents a safety stand down was implemented at Campo Quijano which allowed the operating team to participate in an extensive safety workshop, which included a review of all critical activities. Additionally, a new Safety Manager and three new experienced supervisors were recruited.

Subsequent to the safety stand down, there have not been any LTI incidents at the three operational Borax sites.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2021 -29,6 M -23,1 M -23,1 M
Net Debt 2021 74,1 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 748 M 1 391 M 1 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart OROCOBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orocobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OROCOBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,20 AUD
Last Close Price 5,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Hersen Porta Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Oris de Roa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OROCOBRE LIMITED13.65%1 391
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.11.69%15 255
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY10.67%12 276
ICL GROUP LTD16.50%7 497
PHOSAGRO26.14%6 925
UPL LIMITED27.01%5 859
