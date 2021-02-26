Orocobre : Half Year Results FY21 Presentation - ORE Investor Presentation_Half Year results_Final1.pdf

DISCLAIMER

SIGNIFICANT COST REDUCTION AS PRICES INCREASE IN 2021

Olaroz (100%)

• Safety -TRIFR down to 2.4 from 3.0 in December half 2019

• COVID-19 - comprehensive bio-security protocols continue to be highly effective ensuring ongoing production

• Production - down 9% on previous corresponding period (PcP) to 6,079 tonnes due to COVID-19 restrictions and market conditions

• Quality - reduced unplanned maintenance and faster repair times, higher brine concentration, better plant yield and lithium recovery. Kaizen and Toyota Production System implementation underway. Significant improvement in process stability and product consistency

• Sales - 7,738 tonnes (up 21% PcP) with revenue of US$27.0 million • Average sales price of US$3,492/tonne FOB1, down 22% half on half (HoH)

• Half year cash cost of sales at US$3,777/t2, down 19% on PcP with a focus on cost reduction and improved operational efficiency

• Margin of US$-285/t2 for H1 FY21 with EBITDAIX3 loss of US$3.9 million

• H2 FY21 sales prices are expected to increase >50% to approximately US$5,500/tonne with improving market conditions.

Orocobre

• Group loss of US$29.1 million (underlying loss of US$27.3 million) and EBITDAIX loss of US$6.3 million

• Total Group cash of US$262.3 million (corporate + reserved+ 100% SDJ), net proportional group cash of US$102.6 million (excluding shareholders loans)

• Borax TRIFR reduced to 5.2 in H1 FY21 from 6.8 in H1 FY20

• We continue to develop ESG practices with new carbon emission and diversity projects

• Naraha and Olaroz Stage 2 are progressing within COVID-19 restrictions

• Capital raise - approximately A$169 million through a Placement and Share Purchase Plan

Production (tonnes)

6,679

1H FY20

Sales (tonnes)

6,395

1H FY20

Cost of Sales (US$/t)

$4,643

1H FY20

1. Orocobre reports price as FOB (Free on Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company's reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognised by SDJ, the joint venture company in Argentina.

2. Excludes royalties, export tax, head office costs, restructuring and COVID-19 costs.

3. See NOTES TO SLIDES.

6,079

1H FY21

7,738

1H FY21

$3,777

1H FY21