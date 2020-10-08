Orocobre : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form - ORO020 - AGM NOM 2020_FINAL.pdf

Orocobre Ltd ACN (Company) will hold an annual general meeting on Friday 13 November 2020 at 10:30 am (Brisbane time). The meeting will be held virtually on an online platform at https://web.lumiagm.comto consider and vote on the resolutions set

out below.

In addition to this Notice of Meeting Orocobre shareholders should visit www.orocobre.comfor all important information about the virtual AGM including the Orocobre Virtual AGM User Guide.

Important notice regarding attendance, COVID-19 and the virtual meeting

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken steps to ensure all shareholders can participate in the meeting virtually online while maintaining their health and safety and abiding by Federal and State Government requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person; however, the Company strongly encourages all shareholders to participate in the meeting via the online platform.

In addition, whilst shareholders will be able to vote online during the meeting, they are strongly encouraged to lodge a proxy on-line ahead of the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote may do so by: