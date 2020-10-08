Orocobre : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form - ORO020 - AGM NOM 2020_FINAL.pdf
Notice of Annual General Meeting
and Explanatory Notes
DATE OF MEETING: 13 NOVEMBER 2020
TIME OF MEETING: 10.30AM (BRISBANE TIME)
Virtual meeting
Due to Federal and State Government restrictions regarding gatherings and COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually via an online platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/381516755with meeting ID 381-516-755. Further information regarding participation in the meeting is set out on page 2 of this document.
Orocobre Ltd ACN (Company) will hold an annual general meeting on Friday 13 November 2020 at 10:30 am (Brisbane time). The meeting will be held virtually on an online platform at https://web.lumiagm.comto consider and vote on the resolutions set
out below.
In addition to this Notice of Meeting Orocobre shareholders should visit www.orocobre.comfor all important information about the virtual AGM including the Orocobre Virtual AGM User Guide.
Important notice regarding attendance, COVID-19 and the virtual meeting
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken steps to ensure all shareholders can participate in the meeting virtually online while maintaining their health and safety and abiding by Federal and State Government requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person; however, the Company strongly encourages all shareholders to participate in the meeting via the online platform.
In addition, whilst shareholders will be able to vote online during the meeting, they are strongly encouraged to lodge a proxy on-line ahead of the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote may do so by:
appointing a person as their proxy (and where desired, directing that person how to vote on a resolution) by lodging their votes online atwww.investorvote.com.au;
completing and lodging their proxy with Computershare Investor Services by 10.30am on 11 November 2020; or
participating in the virtual meeting and casting a vote online.
How to participate in the meeting
To enable participation by shareholders in the meeting without physical attendance, the Company will hold the meeting virtually online via the Lumi platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/381516755with meeting ID 381-516-755.
Shareholders can access this platform by navigating to https://web.lumiagm.comon any internet browser. Alternatively, the Lumi AGM app can be downloaded for free from the Apple or Google Play stores.
Upon entering the meeting ID into the Lumi platform, shareholders should then log in to the virtual meeting by entering:
for Australian residents:
their "username" which is their SRN/HIN; and
their "password", which for Australian residents is their postcode, or
for overseas residents their SRN/HIN and three letter country code as per Lumi Online Meeting guide.
Any appointed third-party proxies should contact the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services, on +61 3 9415 4025 to receive their login information.
Shareholders attending the meeting virtually will be able to ask questions in writing and vote during the meeting via the Lumi platform. All resolutions will be conducted by poll. More information regarding virtual attendance at the meeting (including how to vote, comment and ask questions virtually during the meeting) is available in the Lumi Online Meeting guide, which is attached at the end of this document.
Items of
Business
The items of business should be read in conjunction with the explanatory notes on pages 4 to 12. The explanatory notes form part of this Notice of Meeting.
Chairman and CEO Presentations
Discussion of Financial Statements and Reports
To discuss the company's financial statements and reports for the year ended 30 June 2020.
3. Re-election of Directors
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as separate ordinary resolutions:
"That Robert Hubbard, being eligible, be re-elected as a director"; and
"That Masaharu Katayama, being eligible, be re- elected as a director".
4. Allocation of Equity to the CEO
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as separate ordinary resolutions:
Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEO
"That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Martin Perez de Solay, of 38,108
STI Performance Rights under the Orocobre Performance Rights and Options Plan (PROP)"; and
Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO
"That approval be given for all purposes, for the grant to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Martin Perez de Solay, of 228,649 LTI Performance Rights under the Orocobre PROP".
5. Ratification of share issues
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as separate ordinary resolutions:
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4 and all other purposes, shareholders ratify the issue of 15,114,749 shares issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on 17 April 2020"; and
"That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4 and all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 24,105,199 shares issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on 3 September 2020".
6. Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted."
Under the Corporations Act, the vote on this resolution is advisory only and will not bind Orocobre or the Directors.
Voting and Proxy
Information
For the purpose of determining the voting entitlements at the meeting, the Board has determined that shares in the Company will be taken to be held by the registered holders of those shares at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on
11 November 2020. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the meeting.
A shareholder who is entitled to attend and cast a vote at the meeting and who wishes to vote on the resolutions contained in this Notice should either attend via the online AGM platform using the meeting details provided or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend or vote on the shareholder's behalf. The proxy or proxies do not need to be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder that is a body corporate may appoint a representative to attend in accordance with the Corporations Act.
A shareholder entitled to attend and to cast two or more votes is entitled to appoint two proxies. Where two proxies are appointed, each appointment may specify the proportion of the shareholder's voting rights that the proxy may exercise. If the shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify this proportion, each proxy may exercise half of the votes able to be cast by the appointing shareholder.
The proxy form (and any power of attorney under which it is signed) must be received at the address below not later than 10:30am (Brisbane time)
on 11 November 2020 (being 48 hours before the commencement of the meeting). Any proxy forms received after that time will not be valid for the meeting.
Completed proxy forms should be sent to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, as follows:
Online
Enter the control number, SRN/HIN and postcode shown on the first page of the proxy form at:
