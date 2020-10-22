Orocobre : September 2020 Quarterly Report Briefing - Orocobre_ASX Announcement_FY21 Sep quarter report webcast_FINAL.pdf

ASX / TSX ANNOUNCEMENT
22 October 2020
September 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) ("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release the September 2020 Quarterly Production Report on Thursday 29 October 2020. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a webcast briefing at 9.30am AEST (Brisbane time). The webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre's website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
Authorised by:
Neil Kaplan
Joint Company Secretary
For more information please contact:
Andrew Barber
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Orocobre Limited
-
+617 3720 9088
-
+61 418 783 701
-
abarber@orocobre.com
-
www.orocobre.com
