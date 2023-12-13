Oronova Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023

Oronova Energy Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.038869 million compared to CAD 0.043419 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.125594 million compared to CAD 0.122999 million a year ago.