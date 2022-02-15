Log in
Orora : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report - Appendix 4D

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Appendix 4D Rule 4.2A.3

Half Year Report

ORORA LIMITED

ABN 55 004 275 165

1. Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding period

Reporting Period:

Half-Year Ended 31 December 2021

Previous Corresponding Period:

Half-Year Ended 31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

Key information

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

A$ million

A$ million

Statutory results

2.1

Revenue from ordinary activities

From Continuing Operations

1,988.6

Up

9.6%

from

1,814.1

From Discontinued Operations

-

-

2.2

Net profit/(loss) from ordinary activities

after tax but before significant items,

attributable to members

From Continuing Operations

102.7

up

12.9%

from

91.0

From Discontinued Operations

-

-

2.3

Net profit/(loss) for the period, after

significant items, attributable to

members

From Continuing Operations

102.7

up

21.5%

from

84.5

From Discontinued Operations

(2.4)

down

118.8%

from

12.8

Dividends

Amount per

Franked amount per

security

security

Current period

2.4

Interim dividend payable 30 March 2022

8.0 cents

Unfranked

2.4

Final dividend (in respect of prior year) paid 11 October 2021

7.5 cents

Unfranked

Previous corresponding period

2.4

Interim dividend paid 1 April 2021

6.5 cents

Unfranked

2.5

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

Interim dividend - 2 March 2022

2.6 Brief explanation of figures in 2.1 to 2.4 -:

  1. The interim dividend in the current period is unfranked, the prior period interim dividend was also unfranked.
  2. 100.0% of the current period dividend is sourced from the Conduit Foreign Income Account. Dividends to foreign holders are not subject to withholding tax.
  3. Profit for the prior period, for continuing operations, included a significant expense item relating to expected additional costs associated with the decommissioning of the Petrie site. Refer the attached Interim Financial Report, Note 2 - Significant items.
  4. Refer to attached Interim Financial Report and the Investor Results Release for further details relating to 2.1 to 2.4.

3. Net tangible assets

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

31 December 2020

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security(1)

$0.40

$0.37

$0.52

  1. The net tangible asset backing per ordinary share of $0.40 (June 2021: $0.37, December 2020: $0.52) presented above is inclusive of right-of-use assets and
    liabilities. The net tangible asset backing per ordinary share, as at 31 December 2021, would reduce to $0.18 (June 2021: $0.15, December 2020: $0.31) if right- of-use assets were excluded, and right-of-use liabilities were included, in the calculation.

4. Control gained or lost over entities having a material effect

Refer to the attached Interim Financial Report, Note 7 - Business divestment and discontinued operation.

5. Details of individual dividends and payment dates

Refer the attached Interim Financial Report, Note 4 - Dividends.

6. Details of dividend reinvestment plan

The Board has determined that the dividend reinvestment plan will be suspended and will not apply to the FY22 interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to each shareholder in cash.

7. Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable

8. For foreign entities, which set of accounting standards is used in compiling the report

International Financial Reporting Standards

9. The attached Interim Financial Report includes a copy of the review report. The review report is not subject to a modified opinion, emphasis of matter or other matter paragraph.

............................................................

Ann Stubbings

Company Secretary

Dated: 16 February 2022

ORORA LIMITED

ABN: 55 004 275 165

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2021

16 February 2022

Contents

Directors' Report................................................................................................................................................................................

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration.................................................................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Income Statement.......................................................................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income........................................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...................................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity..................................................................................................................................

7

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement...................................................................................................................................................

8

Condensed Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Report

About this report.........................................................................................................................................................................

9

  1. Segment information.……………….…………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………..…...…10
  2. Significant items….………………………………………………………..……………….……………………………………………………………......…12
  3. Contributed equity……………………………………………......................................................................................................... 12

4.

Dividends.........................................................................................................................................................................

14

5.

Financial instruments......................................................................................................................................................

14

6.

Commitments and contingent liabilities........................................................................................................................

15

  1. Business divestment and discontinued operation…...................................................................................................... 15
  2. New and amended accounting standards and interpretations……...............................................................................16

Directors' Declaration.......................................................................................................................................................................

18

Independent Auditor's Review Report............................................................................................................................................

19

This condensed consolidated interim financial report was approved by the Directors on 16 February 2022. The Directors have the power to amend and reissue the condensed consolidated interim financial report.

Orora Limited and its controlled entities

Directors' Report

The Directors present their report on the Group consisting of Orora Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Orora Limited during, or since the end of, the half year:

Non-executive

A R H (Rob) Sindel - Chairman

A P (Abi) Cleland

T J (Tom) Gorman

S L (Sam) Lewis

J L (Jeremy) Sutcliffe

Executive

B P (Brian) Lowe

Review and Results of Operations

The Group's consolidated statutory profit, after tax, for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $100.3 million, compared with $97.3 million in the comparative period. The Group's continuing statutory profit, after tax, increased to $102.7 million from $84.5 million, an increase of 21.5%.

Continuing operations

The continuing consolidated profit of the Group, after tax but before significant items, for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $102.7 million, an increase of 12.9% compared with $91.0 million in the comparative period, whilst the Group's earnings (profit from operations before significant items) increased by 10.4% from $139.9 million to $154.5 million.

Australasia Segment

Earnings before significant items, interest and tax of the Australasia segment decreased to $84.0 million from $86.0 million reflecting the disruptions within the short-term supply chain and production volumes of the can operations late in the half as a result of the impact of COVID-19 upon key customers. The segment also experienced an expected reduction in glass volumes on prior period reflecting the impact of lower exports to China after the introduction of wine tariffs. In response to the lower wine volumes the business finalised a shift in the mix in glass products to other beverage categories.

North America Segment

Earnings before interest and tax of the North America segment increased to $70.5 million from $53.9 million. In local currency, earnings for the North America segment increased by 32.1% to US$51.5 million from US$39.0 million, reflecting improvements in both operating and financial performance, with strong earnings growth from both the manufacturing and distribution OPS businesses. This improvement in financial performance has been achieved through a sustained and disciplined approach, increased sales force effectiveness by leveraging data insights to improve customer account profitability, pricing discipline in a higher inflation operating environment and an ongoing focus on cost control measures.

Orora Visual improved their financial performance compared to the prior period. The improvement in earnings was driven by an improvement in retail activity and stronger packaging sales, reflecting a continued focus on cost reduction and a strength in horticulture and fabric segments.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The Group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be guided by local government and health advice across each jurisdiction in which Orora operates. The Group has implemented a number of measures to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and continues to monitor key focus areas including: safety, health and wellbeing of our people; ensuring continuity and quality of supply with customers and preserving ongoing supply chains, and the financial performance of operating units.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

