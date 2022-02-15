Orora : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report - Appendix 4D

Orora Limited and its controlled entities

Directors' Report

The Directors present their report on the Group consisting of Orora Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Orora Limited during, or since the end of, the half year:

Non-executive

A R H (Rob) Sindel - Chairman

A P (Abi) Cleland

T J (Tom) Gorman

S L (Sam) Lewis

J L (Jeremy) Sutcliffe

Executive

B P (Brian) Lowe

Review and Results of Operations

The Group's consolidated statutory profit, after tax, for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $100.3 million, compared with $97.3 million in the comparative period. The Group's continuing statutory profit, after tax, increased to $102.7 million from $84.5 million, an increase of 21.5%.

Continuing operations

The continuing consolidated profit of the Group, after tax but before significant items, for the half year ended 31 December 2021 was $102.7 million, an increase of 12.9% compared with $91.0 million in the comparative period, whilst the Group's earnings (profit from operations before significant items) increased by 10.4% from $139.9 million to $154.5 million.

Australasia Segment

Earnings before significant items, interest and tax of the Australasia segment decreased to $84.0 million from $86.0 million reflecting the disruptions within the short-term supply chain and production volumes of the can operations late in the half as a result of the impact of COVID-19 upon key customers. The segment also experienced an expected reduction in glass volumes on prior period reflecting the impact of lower exports to China after the introduction of wine tariffs. In response to the lower wine volumes the business finalised a shift in the mix in glass products to other beverage categories.

North America Segment

Earnings before interest and tax of the North America segment increased to $70.5 million from $53.9 million. In local currency, earnings for the North America segment increased by 32.1% to US$51.5 million from US$39.0 million, reflecting improvements in both operating and financial performance, with strong earnings growth from both the manufacturing and distribution OPS businesses. This improvement in financial performance has been achieved through a sustained and disciplined approach, increased sales force effectiveness by leveraging data insights to improve customer account profitability, pricing discipline in a higher inflation operating environment and an ongoing focus on cost control measures.

Orora Visual improved their financial performance compared to the prior period. The improvement in earnings was driven by an improvement in retail activity and stronger packaging sales, reflecting a continued focus on cost reduction and a strength in horticulture and fabric segments.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The Group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be guided by local government and health advice across each jurisdiction in which Orora operates. The Group has implemented a number of measures to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and continues to monitor key focus areas including: safety, health and wellbeing of our people; ensuring continuity and quality of supply with customers and preserving ongoing supply chains, and the financial performance of operating units.