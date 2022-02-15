Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orora Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LIMITED

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orora : Dividend-Distribution - 16.02.22 - Notification of dividend / distribution

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ORORA LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ORA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

16/2/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.08000000

Ex Date

1/3/2022

Record Date

2/3/2022

Payment Date

30/3/2022

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ORORA LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

004275165

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/2/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ORA

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

2A.4 +Record Date

2/3/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

1/3/2022

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date

30/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.08000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.08000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.08000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Board has suspended the Dividend Reinvestment Plan for this dividend due to the ongoing on-marketbuy-back and Orora's intention to return a fixed amount of excess capital to shareholders.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 613 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
Net income 2022 164 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 550 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 2 867 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart ORORA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orora Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORORA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,31 AUD
Average target price 3,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Lowe Group General Manager-Fibre
Shaun C. Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Alan Robert Harold Sindel Chairman
Jeremy Leigh Sutcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Abigail Pip Cleland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORORA LIMITED-6.29%2 024
BALL CORPORATION-4.14%29 889
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.06%15 051
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.00%14 713
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-5.59%9 380
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-5.65%9 065