Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orora Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LIMITED

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orora : Half year result ending 31 December 2021

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commenting on Orora's half year results, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lowe said:

"I am pleased to report that Orora delivered a strong result for the first half of the fiscal year 2022. Our performance reflects the unwavering focus of our team on executing our strategic priorities in the context of a global pandemic.

"The Group reported an increase in underlying net profit after tax and underlying EBIT on the prior corresponding period, demonstrating the continued strength of the Group's diversified packaging assets and sustainable earnings.

"Our North American business produced another outstanding result in the first half, continuing to drive improvements in operating and financial performance, exercising pricing discipline in a higher inflation operating environment and delivering strong earnings growth in both the manufacturing and distribution OPS businesses.

"And we are pleased with the Australasian business which reported a solid result, having largely mitigated the impacts of lower wine Glass volumes as the impact of Chinese tariffs on Wine were cycled, with 100% of this capacity now redeployed to new product categories. Cans demand remains strong, with solid volumes achieved across all categories.

"Underpinning our results is the ongoing commitment to the Group's corporate strategy, with clear strategic priorities formulated for each business unit. A strong balance sheet and operating cash flow ensures Orora is well positioned for growth, and continues to provide operating and strategic flexibility as we move forward. Our team remains disciplined and focused on delivering against our strategies, and I look forward to continuing our positive momentum in FY22."

Sustainability Update

The company made good progress on its sustainability goals aligned to the refreshed pillars of Circular Economy, Climate Change and Community. Importantly, Orora is well on track to achieve its 2025 goal of 60% recycled content1in the glass packaging it manufactures. Contributing to this goal is construction of a $25M glass beneficiation plant at Gawler, South Australia, which is expected to be commissioned in Q4 FY22. The company is also well on track to achieving a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2035 through a range of initiatives which include alternative furnace technologies.

1Pre and post-consumer content

More information about our results for the half year ended 31 December 2021 available under ASX releases.

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORORA LIMITED
05:34pORORA : Interim Results FY22 – News Release - Half year ended 31 December 2021
PU
05:34pORORA : Interim Results FY22 – Investor Presentation Slides - Half year ended 31 Dec..
PU
05:34pORORA : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report - Appendix 4D
PU
05:34pORORA : Dividend-Distribution - 16.02.22 - Notification of dividend / distribution
PU
05:34pORORA : Interim Results FY22 – Investor Release - Half year ended 31 December 2021
PU
05:34pORORA : Half year result ending 31 December 2021
PU
05:05pORORA : HY22 Investor Results Release
PU
05:05pORORA : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report
PU
05:05pORORA : HY22 Investor Presentation
PU
02/11ORORA : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 613 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
Net income 2022 164 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 550 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 2 867 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart ORORA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orora Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORORA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,31 AUD
Average target price 3,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Lowe Group General Manager-Fibre
Shaun C. Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Alan Robert Harold Sindel Chairman
Jeremy Leigh Sutcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Abigail Pip Cleland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORORA LIMITED-6.29%2 024
BALL CORPORATION-4.14%29 889
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.06%15 051
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.00%14 713
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-5.59%9 380
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-5.65%9 065