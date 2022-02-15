Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orora Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LIMITED

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orora : Interim Results FY22 – Investor Presentation Slides - Half year ended 31 December 2021

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
FINANCIAL RESULTS

HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Presentation by

Brian Lowe - Managing Director and CEO Shaun Hughes - CFO

Important information

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements that involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to Orora. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "plan", "seeks", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", or similar words. Indicators of and guidance on future earnings and financial position are also forward looking statements.

No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person (including Orora). In addition, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward looking statements will be achieved. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statement and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements.

In particular, we caution you that these forward looking statements are based on management's current economic predictions and assumptions and business and financial projections. Orora's business is subject to uncertainties, risks and changes that may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. There are a number of factors that may have an adverse effect on our results or operations, including those identified as principal risks in our most recent Annual Report filed with the Australian Securities Exchange at asx.com.au

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rule, Orora disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, or any change in events conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell Orora securities or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by Orora.

Non-IFRS information

Throughout this presentation, Orora has included certain non-IFRS financial information. This information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior periods and to assess the operating performance of the business. Orora uses these measures to assess the performance of the business and believes that the information is useful to investors. All non-IFRS information unless otherwise stated has not been extracted from Orora's financial statements.

Minor Reclassification of Prior Year Numbers

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current period presentation. This includes the allocation of Corporate Costs to each of the business units (including discontinued operations), adjustments to reflect decisions of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) with respect to 'Software as a Service', and cashflow statement adjustments to reflect changes in classification.

Orora Ltd

2

1H22 Highlights & Group Strategy

Brian Lowe - Managing Director and CEO

1H22 financial highlights

SALES

$1,988.6M

9.6% increase

+10.6% constant currency

UNDERLYING

EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

11.8cps

22.9% increase

INTERIM DIVIDEND (per share)

8.0cps

+23.1%

~68% of NPAT (1H21 ~68%)

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT)

$154.5M

10.4% increase

+11.1% constant currency

UNDERLYING

RoAFE %

24.8%

340 bps increase

LEVERAGE

1.6x

FY21: 1.5x

UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT)

$102.7M

12.9% increase

+13.6% constant currency

OPERATING CASH FLOW

$145.5M

Cash conversion of 75%

TOTAL CAPEX (INC. GROWTH) INVESTED IN THE BUSINESS

$40.9M

129% of depreciation

  • Strong improvement in Group EBIT and NPAT, up 11.1% and 13.6% respectively (constant currency basis)
  • Strong EPS growth, up 22.9%, cash generation and balance sheet position
  • Total Capex up $14.5M to $40.9M, with Growth Capex up $17.7M to $22.7M
  • 1H22 dividend of 8.0cps, up
    23.1% or 1.5cps from 1H21 dividend
  • $31.5M capital returned via on-market share buy-back
  • Well positioned for investment & growth

Orora Ltd

4

1H22 business & operating highlights

  • Continued strong growth in North America, with Group EBIT and NPAT increasing 11.1% and 13.6% respectively on a constant currency basis.
  • Disciplined execution of strategy further evidences benefits of diversified packaging assets driving sustainable growth in the Group's earnings.
  • Positioned for earnings growth in 2H22 in Australasia, with continued growth in North America.

Australasia

  • Sales up 0.5% mainly due to higher input costs (aluminium) that have been passed on to customers, partially offset by short term COVID-19 Can volume impacts
  • Underlying sales in Australasia decreased by 2.6% after taking into account the pass through of higher aluminium prices.
  • EBIT was down 2.3% or $2.0M to $84.0M, reflecting expected impact of lower Glass volumes as the impact of Chinese tariffs on Glass are cycled, and COVID-19impacts from key customer site disruptions and the short term impacts on supply chain in late 2021 in Cans
  • Glass volumes lost due to lower bottled wine exports to China now replaced via entry into new segments, including Olive Oil and Spirits markets

OroraLtdEBIT margin was down 50bps to 19.0%

North America

  • Sales up 13.9% on a local currency basis to US$1,131M, with price increases a key driver of growth
  • Local currency EBIT was up 32.1% to US$51.5M
  • Strong earnings growth from both the manufacturing and distribution businesses within OPS as we continue to drive improvements in operating efficiency and cost to serve
  • Pricing discipline in a higher inflation operating environment
  • North America EBIT margins expanded 70bps to 4.6%
  • OPS margins increasing by 60bps to 5.2%
  • Continued to manage the complexities and impacts of COVID-19 on supply chain and labour

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:33:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 613 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
Net income 2022 164 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 550 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 2 867 M 2 048 M 2 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart ORORA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orora Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORORA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,31 AUD
Average target price 3,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Lowe Group General Manager-Fibre
Shaun C. Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Alan Robert Harold Sindel Chairman
Jeremy Leigh Sutcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Abigail Pip Cleland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORORA LIMITED-6.29%2 024
BALL CORPORATION-4.14%29 889
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.06%15 051
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.00%14 713
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-5.59%9 380
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-5.65%9 065