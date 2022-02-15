Orora : Interim Results FY22 – Investor Presentation Slides - Half year ended 31 December 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward looking statements that involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and are unknown to Orora. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "plan", "seeks", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", or similar words. Indicators of and guidance on future earnings and financial position are also forward looking statements.

No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement by any person (including Orora). In addition, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward looking statements will be achieved. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statement and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements.

In particular, we caution you that these forward looking statements are based on management's current economic predictions and assumptions and business and financial projections. Orora's business is subject to uncertainties, risks and changes that may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. There are a number of factors that may have an adverse effect on our results or operations, including those identified as principal risks in our most recent Annual Report filed with the Australian Securities Exchange at asx.com.au

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rule, Orora disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, or any change in events conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell Orora securities or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by Orora.

Non-IFRS information

Throughout this presentation, Orora has included certain non-IFRS financial information. This information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior periods and to assess the operating performance of the business. Orora uses these measures to assess the performance of the business and believes that the information is useful to investors. All non-IFRS information unless otherwise stated has not been extracted from Orora's financial statements.

Minor Reclassification of Prior Year Numbers

Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with the current period presentation. This includes the allocation of Corporate Costs to each of the business units (including discontinued operations), adjustments to reflect decisions of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) with respect to 'Software as a Service', and cashflow statement adjustments to reflect changes in classification.