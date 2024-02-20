Orora Limited is an Australia-based company that is engaged in manufacturing and distributing packaging and visual solutions to customers. The Company operates through two segments: Australasia and North America. The Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand. The products manufactured by this segment include glass bottles, beverage cans and wine closures. The North America segment purchases, warehouses, sells and delivers a range of packaging and other related materials. The business also includes integrated corrugated sheet and box manufacturing and equipment sales capabilities, point of purchase retail display solutions and other visual communication services. It serves a range of sectors including food and beverage, industrial, warehouse and shipping, healthcare and beauty, technology and automotive, offering complementary services in global product sourcing, testing, printing, and distribution.

