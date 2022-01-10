|
Orora : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORA
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ORORA LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
ORAAB
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHT
|
123,780
|
05/10/2021
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ORORA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ACN
|
004275165
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
ORA
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
|
only
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
ORAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
|
5/10/2021
|
use
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
|
+securities in that class
|
Yes
|
|
|
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
|
|
No
|
personalFor
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
|
or a summary of the terms
|
|
https://www.ororagroup.com/investors/downloads/annual-reports
|
|
|
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
123,780 Rights have been issued under Orora Limited's FY22 LTIRP and FY21 STI employee incentive schemes.
I ue details
Number of +securities 123,780
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
|
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
|
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
ORA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
867,014,360
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
|
|
Total number of
|
ASX +security code and description
|
+securities on issue
|
ORAAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
1,452,692
|
ORAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
|
6,400,309
|
|
