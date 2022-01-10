Orora : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORA

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

only ASX +security code and description ORAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHT Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 5/10/2021 use Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class Yes Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No personalFor Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.ororagroup.com/investors/downloads/annual-reports

123,780 Rights have been issued under Orora Limited's FY22 LTIRP and FY21 STI employee incentive schemes.

Number of +securities 123,780