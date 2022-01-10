Log in
    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LIMITED

(ORA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/07
3.52 AUD   +0.86%
Orora : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ORA

01/10/2022 | 12:08am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

ORORA LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ORAAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHT

123,780

05/10/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ORORA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

004275165

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

ORAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

5/10/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.ororagroup.com/investors/downloads/annual-reports

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

123,780 Rights have been issued under Orora Limited's FY22 LTIRP and FY21 STI employee incentive schemes.

I ue details

Number of +securities 123,780

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ORA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

867,014,360

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ORAAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

1,452,692

ORAAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

6,400,309

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 05:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 611 M 2 598 M 2 598 M
Net income 2022 165 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 540 M 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 3 049 M 2 187 M 2 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ORORA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orora Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORORA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,52 AUD
Average target price 3,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Lowe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shaun C. Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Alan Robert Harold Sindel Chairman
Jeremy Leigh Sutcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Abigail Pip Cleland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORORA LIMITED0.57%2 187
BALL CORPORATION-5.98%29 316
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-1.18%17 655
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.98%13 807
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-2.62%9 734
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-2.71%9 383