    ORA   AU000000ORA8

ORORA LIMITED

(ORA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/23
3.42 AUD   0.00%
Orora : Update - Notification of buy-back - ORA

12/23/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary



Name of entity

ORORA LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ORA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

9,200,569

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

121,973

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ORORA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

004275165

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

21/10/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

23/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ORA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back



Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details



Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

876,025,783



3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No



3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar



Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates



On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

5/11/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date



30/6/2022



P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

The Company intends to buy back ordinary shares up to a maximum value of A$150,000,000.

End date of 30 June 2022 is subject to the earlier completion of the buy-back, the Company¿s right to buy-back less than

A$150,000,000 worth of shares and/or the Company exercising its right to suspend or terminate the buy-back or amend

its terms, at any time.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orora Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 611 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net income 2022 165 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 540 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 2 960 M 2 141 M 2 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ORORA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orora Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORORA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,42 AUD
Average target price 3,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Lowe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shaun C. Hughes Chief Financial Officer
Alan Robert Harold Sindel Chairman
Jeremy Leigh Sutcliffe Independent Non-Executive Director
Abigail Pip Cleland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORORA LIMITED26.67%2 135
BALL CORPORATION-3.38%29 160
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION33.55%17 151
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.28%13 296
SEALED AIR CORPORATION42.00%9 633
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.16.04%9 400