Orora : Update - Notification of buy-back - ORA
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
ORORA LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
4/3/2022
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
ORA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
15,134,005
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
1,000,000
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ORORA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ACN
004275165
1.3
ASX issuer code
ORA
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
21/10/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
3/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
4/3/2022
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
ORA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
876,025,783
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
|
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
|
number of securities
|
No
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
No
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
|
5/11/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
30/6/2022
P rt 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
The Company intends to buy back ordinary shares up to a maximum value of A$150,000,000.
End date of 30 June 2022 is subject to the earlier completion of the buy-back, the Company¿s right to buy-back less than
A$150,000,000 worth of shares and/or the Company exercising its right to suspend or terminate the buy-back or amend
its terms, at any time.
