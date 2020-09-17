Log in
Orosur Mining : Announces Filing Extension of Annual Audited Financial Results Due to COVID-19

09/17/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

Orosur Mining Inc. - Announces Filing Extension Of Annual Audited Financial Results Due To

COVID-19

August 28, 2020 Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI)

On May 19, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required from June 2 to August 31, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this extension with respect to its Annual Filings, including its Annual Audited Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), Annual Information Form ("AIF"), and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended May 31, 2020, in accordance with BC Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commissions of other provincial regulators), and the Company discloses the following:

  • The Company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders until the Annual Filings are filed;
  • The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file the Annual Filings and currently expects them to be filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of October 15, 2020; and
  • The Company confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments since filing of its third quarter Financial Statements and MD&A in April 2020, except as otherwise disclosed in this press release or previous press releases since that date.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc Louis Castro, Chairman Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding from Newmont of those plans, Newmont´s decision to continue with the Exploration and Option agreement, the ability for Loryser to continue and finalize with the remediation in Uruguay, the ability to implement the Creditors' Agreement successfully as well as continuation of the business of the Company as a going concern and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory implementation of the Creditor´s Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, those as described in Section "Risks Factors" of the MDA and the Annual Information Form. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 03:29:06 UTC
