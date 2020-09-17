Orosur Mining : Announces Filing Extension of Annual Audited Financial Results Due to COVID-19

Orosur Mining Inc. - Announces Filing Extension Of Annual Audited Financial Results Due To

COVID-19

August 28, 2020 Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX/AIM: OMI)

On May 19, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required from June 2 to August 31, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this extension with respect to its Annual Filings, including its Annual Audited Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), Annual Information Form ("AIF"), and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended May 31, 2020, in accordance with BC Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commissions of other provincial regulators), and the Company discloses the following:

The Company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders until the Annual Filings are filed;

black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders until the Annual Filings are filed; The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file the Annual Filings and currently expects them to be filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of October 15, 2020; and

The Company confirms there have been no undisclosed material business developments since filing of its third quarter Financial Statements and MD&A in April 2020, except as otherwise disclosed in this press release or previous press releases since that date.

