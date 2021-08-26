Log in
Orosur Mining : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

08/26/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company")

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

London, 24th August 2021. Orosur Mining Inc (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following block listing six monthly return:

Name of applicant:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Name of scheme:

Unlisted Warrants

Period of return:

From:

24/02/2021

To

23/08/2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme (s) from

11,764,706

previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has be

en increased since the date of the last return (if any inc

Nil

rease has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under sche

867,648

me(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/ allott

10,897,058

ed at end of period:

Name of contact:

Louis Castro

Telephone number of contact:

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
