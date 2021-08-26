Orosur Mining : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company")
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
London, 24th August 2021. Orosur Mining Inc (TSX/AIM:OMI) announces the following block listing six monthly return:
Name of applicant:
Orosur Mining Inc.
Name of scheme:
Unlisted Warrants
Period of return:
From:
24/02/2021
To
23/08/2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme (s) from
11,764,706
previous return:
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has be
en increased since the date of the last return (if any inc
Nil
rease has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under sche
867,648
me(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/ allott
10,897,058
ed at end of period:
Name of contact:
Louis Castro
Telephone number of contact:
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Executive Chairman Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
Disclaimer
Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:40:07 UTC.