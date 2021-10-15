Orosur Mining : Q1 2022 Results and Transfer to TSXV

Strategy and outlook

During the period, the Company continued its focus on developing the potential at Anza and continuing the orderly closure of its historical operations in Uruguay in accordance with the Court approved Creditors Agreement.

The Company has also been examining new business opportunities in South America, and on July 7th, 2021, it announced that it had entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent in order to establish a joint venture on a tin project in Rhondonia state in Brazil. The parties are progressing matters.

The Company intends to continue building its project portfolio with other high-quality assets, subject to current travel restrictions caused by Covid-19.

Transfer from the TSX to the TSX Venture Exchange

The Company has received approval to transfer its listing from the TSX to the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company believes that the transfer will provide it with operational efficiencies, with lower costs and with a reporting regime which is closer to that of the AIM market, whilst allowing shareholders to have continued trading liquidity in Canada.

The Company's existing listing on AIM, where approximately 90% of the Company's liquidity resides, will continue without interruption as normal during the transition and beyond.

The Company expects a seamless transition, delisting from TSX at market close on Friday 29th October 2021 to listing on the TSX Venture Exchange at market opening on Monday 1st November 2021. The Company's Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol "OMI". Shareholder approval for the delisting from the TSX is not required since the Company will have its Common Shares listed on the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc Louis Castro, Chairman Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

AndyThacker/JamesPope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

TimThompson

MarkEdwards

Fergus Mellon orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.